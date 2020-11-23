Google and Disney team up for a Mandalorian AR experience

Google and Disney have teamed up for a new AR experience featuring The Mandalorian and yes, Baby Yoda is involved. The Mandalorian AR experience “puts you in the shoes of a bounty hunter following the trail of Mando himself, Din Djarin, and The Child,” according to a blog post by Matthieu Lorrain, head of creative, AR partnerships at Google. Players can interact with the characters in AR and capture scenes from the app for sharing.

The app is built on ARCore, Google’s developer platform for building augmented reality experiences, and uses its ARCore Depth API, which enables occlusion — when an AR object is blocked from view by other real objects in a scene (handy if the Mandalorian jetpacks in and your cat strolls into the scene).

Google worked with Disney and Lucasfilm to build models and animations based mostly on the hit Disney Plus show’s first season. New episodes of the experience will come to the app weekly, however, so it’s likely Season 2 will soon be part of the experience.

One big caveat: while you don’t need a 5G connection to use the app, The Mandalorian AR experience is only supported on compatible 5G Android devices (check out the full list here) that have the Google Play Services for AR feature. Google says it may come to more Android devices soon.

This isn’t the first time Google has created a Star Wars-themed AR experience; back in 2017, it introduced AR Stickers for the Pixel 2, which featured stormtroopers, R2-D2, BB-8, and porgs.

The Mandalorian AR Experience is available as a free download on the Google Play Store.