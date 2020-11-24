These are the best Black Friday streaming deals for Hulu, Spotify, Sling TV, and more

Ready to re-up your Netflix subscription for another year? What about Spotify or Apple Music? Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be the perfect opportunity to lock in your streaming services for less money than they’d usually cost. Whether you’re after music, live TV streaming, or something more niche, there are a host of offers and limited-time deals to choose between.

Once you’re done scoping out the streaming offers, check out our big roundup of the best Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Get Hulu for $1.99 per month for the next year

Hulu’s hard-to-resist Black Friday promotion is back for another year. It lets you subscribe to the standard (with ads) plan for $1.99 monthly instead of the regular $5.99 rate.

Here’s the fine print: this offer is only available for new and returning customers — and to qualify for the latter, you must have canceled the service at least three months ago. Anyone who took advantage of last year’s $1.99 promo is ineligible this time around.

The Hulu deal will be available starting at 12AM PT / 3AM ET on Thursday and will run until 11:59PM PT on Monday night (2:59AM ET Tuesday).

Sign up for Sling TV, and get your second month for free

New customers subscribing to live TV streaming service Sling TV will get their second month of Sling Blue or Sling Orange (a $30 value) for free as part of the company’s holiday offer. If you prepay for two months of service, you can get a free TiVo Stream 4K, which is a perfectly decent Android TV streaming dongle. Sling TV is also offering a three-day free trial of the service.

Get four months of Tidal for 99 cents or $1.99 for Hi-Fi

Tidal’s annual subscription discount is available starting on November 24th through December 2nd. Those who take advantage can get four months of standard Tidal Premium for 99 cents; you can also opt for the lossless HiFi service tier for $1.99. Tidal says this is a value of $39.96 (Premium) and $79.96 (HiFi). After the promotional period, you’ll be on the hook for the standard going rate of $9.99 / month for Tidal Premium or $19.99 / month for HiFi.

YouTube TV now comes with a free Chromecast

If you’ve never tried YouTube’s streaming TV service, you can now get a free Chromecast with Google TV (a value of $49.99) once you sign up. The rising cost of YouTube TV is frustrating, but at least now you get a complimentary gadget with your first $64.99 bill. To get the free Chromecast, you’ve got to subscribe by December 31st, and the deal is limited to one per household.

Get three free months of Spotify — if you’re a new subscriber

Spotify is running a holiday promo where you can get three months of the leading subscription music service before having to fork over the regular $9.99 each month. Unfortunately, the deal is aimed at those who haven’t tried Spotify Premium before. That’s a bummer for existing customers, but if you’ve managed to stay a holdout all this time, now you can get the ad-free experience at no charge for the next three months. However, you’re also eligible for the offer if you canceled your Spotify Premium subscription prior to October 17th.