The best Black Friday deals on wireless earbuds

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, you can expect to find many of the best wireless earbuds on sale for their lowest prices yet. Apple’s AirPods Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus, and other popular models from Jabra, Sony, 1More, and more companies have never been more affordable. If you haven’t yet treated yourself to a set of truly wireless earbuds that connect via Bluetooth, prepare to never look back to using wired earbuds.

We have collected deals across multiple retailers below, and they’re all significantly lower than their usual asking price. As new deals become available or go out of stock, we’ll update this post.

Apple AirPod deals

Apple’s AirPods Pro, pictured above, are the star of Black Friday. Amazon and Walmart have both sold out of their doorbuster AirPods deals, but both Best Buy and B&H Photo have marked them down to $200, a savings of $50 off the regular price.

For a simpler, less expensive set of AirPods that lack the Pro’s active noise cancellation and snug fit, the standard model is down to $119 (normally $159) at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers. It includes a wired charging case.

If you want AirPods that include a case that charges wirelessly via a wireless charger, that model is $150 now (usually $199) at several retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Apple itself isn’t honoring the big discounts on AirPods this holiday, but it will give you a $25 gift card and the option for free engraving if you buy some through its online store between November 27th and November 30th.

Samsung Galaxy Bud deals

At Best Buy, you can save on either the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus ($110, usually $150) or the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live ($140, usually $170). These prices aren’t anything too special at this point, but these get a nod for including a $20 Best Buy gift card with either set of earphones. The only catch is that you need to buy your earbuds in the Best Buy-exclusive blue colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds $110

$150

27% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Galaxy Buds Plus are a successor to the Galaxy Buds. The biggest change from this model is the improved battery life is nearly doubled compared to the Galaxy Buds. $110 at Amazon

$110 at Best Buy

Jabra deals

Jabra is offering a great deal on its previous-generation Elite 65t wireless earbuds. Normally around $100 (though, they’re commonly available for less), you can pick up a set at Best Buy or Amazon for $70.

Jabra Elite 65t $70

$120

42% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Jabra’s previous-generation Elite wireless earbuds have a subtle design, and for the price, they offer strong battery life, a solid connection, and come with a compact carrying case. $70 at Amazon

$70 at Best Buy

If you want features like noise cancellation, better sound quality, and a charging case that supports USB-C (unlike the Elite 65t’s Micro USB case), check out the Jabra Elite 75t, their successor. Normally $180, they’re down to $140.

Best Buy says it will discount the Elite 75t further by $10 on Thursday, November 26th, so your final cost then will be $130 before tax.

Other earbud deals

1More’s ColorBuds are down to $80 from $100 at the company’s site and Amazon for Black Friday. For the money, these offer some colorful style and crisp sound quality. They deliver up to six hour of listening per charge, with up to 22 hours provided by the charging case. To get the $80 price at Amazon, you’ll need to clip the coupon on the product page to knock $20 off the cost.

The Sony WF-XB700 wireless earbuds usually cost $130, but they’re down to $68 at a few retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and more. These are a solid pick if you’re looking for a snug fit and better sound quality than you might expect for this price range.

Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 normally cost $100, but they’re $70 right now at Amazon and Best Buy. In our roundup of the best budget-friendly wireless earbuds, my colleague Chris Welch said these have better microphones for voice calls than any other model he tested in this price range.

The OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds cost $59 through the OnePlus site and from Amazon and B&H Photo. They usually cost $79. The OnePlus Buds Z usually get our recommendation since they are just $50, but for this deal, the standard Buds have larger drivers and a slightly more fashionable carrying case.

Amazon’s debut wireless earbuds, the Echo Buds, are back down to their lowest price at Amazon. Normally $130, you can snag a set for $80. For this price, they’re a good value since they feature Bose noise reduction technology and can now track your workouts.

Amazon Echo Buds $80

$130

39% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s Echo Buds offer features like Bose noise reduction, a customizable fit, and great audio at a lower price than options like the AirPods Pro. $80 at Amazon