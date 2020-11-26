Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is up to $70 off in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale

Best Buy is offering a pair of great deals on Apple’s recently-released 10.2-inch iPad, with offers of up to $70 off. The retailer has knocked $50 off the price of the base 32GB model, which is now $280 compared to its usual asking price of $330. Meanwhile the 128GB model, which is the model we recommended most people should buy, is $70 less than its usual price of $430 at $360. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen the 128GB model sell for since its launch.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad sits at the bottom of its tablet lineup, but it’s still very good at doing the kinds of things iPads have always done well. This year’s model comes with a faster A12 Bionic processor that means the tablet still feels fast and sprightly to use, even if its outward appearance is starting to look a little bit dated. It lacks some of the features of more expensive iPads like a USB-C port or a 120Hz screen, but depending on your needs that might not matter. Here’s how Dieter summed up the performance of the tablet in his review:

“As I use it, I am continuously impressed with how well the iPad works and how much I can do with it. No other computer makes it as easy or as fun to bounce from editing photos to playing games to kicking back and watching some Netflix. And though there’s a bit of a learning curve, even this iPad can be used to do real work.”

If you want to grab the deal, head on over to Best Buy’s site. Here’s a link to the 32GB model, and here’s a link to the 128GB version. Otherwise, check out our guide to Best Buy’s best Black Friday discounts, our roundup of the best Black Friday Apple deals, and our page on the best early Black Friday deals overall.