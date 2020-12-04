Welcome to the new Verge Deals newsletter

Every day we scour the internet looking for the best deals and sales on the products that we’ve tested and confirmed. We share those deals with you through our Verge Deals coverage in both daily and weekly roundups. Now you can get those same deals and sales in your inbox every week through our new Verge Deals newsletter.

Subscribers will receive a Friday dispatch containing a handful of the best deals from that week. Like our coverage on the site, we aren’t focused on minuscule price drops on random tech products. Each newsletter will contain the best current prices on tech we’ve used and enjoyed, or that we at least feel comfortable recommending. And occasionally, we’ll include deals that are exclusive to readers of The Verge.

If you want to subscribe to get Verge-approved deals in your inbox, sign up in the box below. For now, we’re keeping this to a weekly cadence (with the occasional break for holidays), but if we expand on it and decide to do it more frequently, we’ll be sure to let you know. And of course, should you choose to no longer want to receive the newsletter, unsubscribing will be as easy as signing up. Because deals can sometimes change after we send the newsletter, its contents will be posted to the site on Saturday mornings reflecting any necessary updates.

Stay tuned for our first newsletter coming later this afternoon and if you’re also interested in more frequent emails with the latest tech news and commentary, be sure to sign up for Dieter Bohn’s Processor, which goes out a few times a week.