Apple will replace your iPhone 11’s display for free if it has the glitchy touchscreen

If your iPhone 11 isn’t responding to touches, it might be eligible for a free fix from Apple. The company has launched a replacement program for iPhone 11 displays that stop responding to touches “due to an issue with the display module.” Apple says that “a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays” are affected.

Devices affected by the issue were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020, Apple said, meaning not every phone is affected. If you’re seeing the issue on your iPhone 11, you can check to see if your phone is eligible for the program by plugging its serial number into a box on Apple’s website for the replacement program.

If your phone is eligible for replacement, you can find one of Apple’s authorized service providers to help, make an appointment at an Apple retail store, or contact Apple support to arrange for a mail in. And Apple says that affected phones are covered for two years from the day you bought it, so if the issue comes up for you sometime in that two-year window, you’re still eligible for a free replacement.