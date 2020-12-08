How to buy Apple’s new AirPods Max headphones

After many months of rumors, Apple officially announced the AirPods Max, its own over-the-ear, wireless, noise-canceling headphones. This is the first pair of noise-canceling headphones to feature the Apple logo. They cost $549 and are available for preorder now with shipping slated for December 15th.

Unlike the AirPods and AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max come in multiple colors (dark gray, silver, blue, green, and pink). They feature high-fidelity audio, adaptive EQ, active noise cancellation, and spatial audio. Apple says the headphones offer a 20-hour battery life with charging done through Apple’s Lightning connector and not through a USB-C cable. (No, a charging brick does not come in the box.)

We’ll be reviewing the new wireless headphones soon, but if you are interested in placing an order ahead of time, below are the retailers that currently have product listings available. Currently, only Apple has listed them for sale, but we expect Best Buy and other retailers to put up listings soon and will update this article when they do.

AirPods Max $549 Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s new over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation, adaptive EQ, and spatial audio. Unlike the AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds, the AirPods Max come in five different colors. $549 at Apple