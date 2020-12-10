Dragon Age 4 teased yet again with a new trailer

BioWare has released a new trailer for Dragon Age 4. After virtually no news since the game was first announced at The Game Awards back in 2018 (short of a reassurance that the game was still “in early production” earlier this year,) the studio released a teaser of what it will be like for players to return to Thedas.

The new game will pick up where 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition left off: with the reveal that the player companion (and generally rude person) Solas was in fact the Elven god of betrayal Fen’Harel — also known as the Dread Wolf — in disguise, and that he’s actively working to destroy the world. The new title will presumably see players face off against the Dread Wolf as they work to preserve Thedas.

Dragon Age 4 will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X / S, although no date has been announced.