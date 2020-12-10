Disney Plus’ Loki show gets a trailer and a May release date

Marvel has debuted a new trailer for Loki, it’s upcoming Disney Plus spinoff series that will give Tom Hiddleston’s fan-favorite Avengers villain his own TV show. The company also announced a release date: Loki will debut on Disney Plus in May.

The show is described as a “crime thriller,” and will see Loki facing off against the TVA, or Time Variance Authority. Owen Wilson’s unnamed character also appears in the trailer, sparring wits with Hiddleston in an elevator, before the trailer cuts over to plenty of action shots (that are harder to parse.)

Hiddleston’s Loki has been one of the longest-running recurring characters in Marvel’s connected film universe, starting off in 2011’s Thor. Loki has since appeared as the main antagonist in the original Avengers and has appeared as a sometimes ally, sometimes foe in subsequent Thor and Avengers sequels through the years.

But the upcoming Loki series (which follows some of the time travel shenanigans seen in Avengers: Endgame) is the first time that Hiddleston’s god of mischief will be getting top billing. We’ll find out more when Loki debuts releases this May.