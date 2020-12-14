open
2020: Science stories, moments, memories, and ephemera
2020: SCIENCE STORIES, MOMENTS, MEMORIES, and EPHEMERA
Compiled by The Verge, a science and technology news website that existed in 2020
The following files were selected by Verge staff in November 2020. The stories contained are by no means exhaustive; they are a few snapshots of life in 2020.
Within this file folder are the original assets included in the time capsule, as well as a video exploring the capsule’s storage medium: synthetic DNA.
------------------------
artemis_accords: Established a common set of principles to govern the civil exploration and use of outer space; signed October 13th, 2020.
bank_message: Bank phone menu recording, October 2020.
DM_2_goodbye: Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken saying goodbye to their families before launching to space.
dream_nightmare: Audio from interview with Black aerospace engineer Kayla Watson. Captured during a conversation concerning the simultaneous launch of the NASA / SpaceX DM-2 mission and widespread protests in response to the death of George Floyd.
essential_workers: Self-portraits of health care professionals after working a shift while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).
Nature_memes: Nature returning to urban settings during COVID-19 lockdowns, real and imagined.
phosphine: Alleged detection of phosphine gas in cloud layer of Venus suggestive of extraterrestrial life (full paper).
ppe_design: Open-source design for 3D printable face shield, designed to protect health care workers from COVID-19 during nationwide equipment shortage (Prusa Research).
quarantine_cheers: Community ruckus in London to support frontline health care workers during coronavirus lockdown, spring 2020. Captured by Verge senior editor Tom Warren.
Robot_swab.mp4: Prototype robot auto-swabber for COVID-19 nasopharyngeal swab test (Brain Navi).
slack_montage: Series of messages within Verge Science team from late January 2020.
smoke_cyclones: Confluence of wildfire smoke and multiple tropical cyclones over North America, September 14th – 16th, 2020.
smoke_san_francisco: Apocalyptic skies over San Francisco, September 9th, 2020. Photo by Verge senior video director Vjeran Pavic.
zoom_team.gif: Verge Science team self-portrait, October 2020.
zoonotic_virus_associations: Map of virus-sharing “network” among wild and domesticated mammalian species (full paper).
