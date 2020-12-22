Steam’s winter sale is live — here are the best games to get

Steam’s annual winter sale is live. If you’ve been meaning to buy some games, either for yourself or as a gift for upcoming holidays, now’s the time to take a look around. There are thousands of games up for sale in the Steam Store (and you can vote for the 2020 Steam Awards while you’re there).

While you’re browsing, the Epic Games store is also in the midst of its holiday sale. In addition to discounts of up to 75 percent, the sale provides endless $10 coupons — that is, you can apply one to a purchase (on “eligible games” priced at $14.99 and up), apply another to your next purchase, and so on. And the store will be giving away games for free until December 31st. As of this writing, the current freebie is Metro: 2033 Redux (usually $19.99).

Here are some of the best deals you can get from both stores. If you’re looking for more gaming discounts, we’ve rounded up the best deals of the week at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers right here.

Steam Winter Sale deals

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is on sale for $23.99, 40 percent off its original price of $39.99. This collection includes six classics including Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection $24

$40

41% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Halo: The Master Chief Collection includes six Halo games, with new downloadable content. $24 at Steam

Also discounted is Disco Elysium, a top-down roleplaying game where you play a grizzled detective. Polygon’s Laura Dale wrote that the game has “enough charm to make just about everything else on the market look boring.” The game is normally $39.99, but is down to $23.99 through January 5th.

Disco Elysium $24

$40

41% off Prices taken at time of publishing. ZA/UM’s Disco Elysium is a unique roleplaying game where you work to solve a murder mystery. It’s 40 percent off. $24 at Steam

Control Ultimate Edition is a whopping 50 percent off through January 5th. Normally $39.99, this package includes the main game and all previously released expansions, and is currently $19.99.

Control Ultimate Edition $20

$40

51% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Normally $39.99, this package includes Control and all of its expansions. $20 at Steam

Below is a smattering of the other games you can get at a discount from Steam this month. Whether you’re looking for new award-winners like Hades or franchise blockbusters like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you should be able to find something that strikes your fancy. Remember, these sales are active through January 5th.

Epic Games Store Holiday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the popular games on sale in the Epic Games Store through January 7th at 11am ET. The Standard Edition is $49.79 (17 percent off), and the Gold Edition (which includes Season Pass) is $79.99 (20 percent off).

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $50

$60

18% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla puts you in the role of Eivor, a Viking from Norway, as they lead their people to establish a new settlement. $50 at Epic Games Store

This year’s modernized remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is another deal to snag. Among other changes, the title brings new visuals and updated characters to the skateboarding classics. Chad Muska’s and Rodney Mullen’s characters are now middle-aged, for example, but you can also play as younger skaters like Aori Nishimura and Tyshawn Jones.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 $30

$40

26% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 updates the core elements of the original Tony Hawk games. $30 at Epic Games Store

Below are a few other games that are worth checking out before Epic’s deals expire, in addition to the freebies that will rotate through the month. If you were disappointed by Cyberpunk 2077 and would rather play a finished CD Projekt Red game, The Witcher 3 is heavily discounted this year.