Steam’s winter sale is live — here are the best games to get

Steam’s annual winter sale is live. If you’ve been meaning to buy some games, either for yourself or as a gift for upcoming holidays, now’s the time to take a look around. There are thousands of games up for sale in the Steam Store (and you can vote for the 2020 Steam Awards while you’re there).
While you’re browsing, the Epic Games store is also in the midst of its holiday sale. In addition to discounts of up to 75 percent, the sale provides endless $10 coupons — that is, you can apply one to a purchase (on “eligible games” priced at $14.99 and up), apply another to your next purchase, and so on. And the store will be giving away games for free until December 31st. As of this writing, the current freebie is Metro: 2033 Redux (usually $19.99).
Here are some of the best deals you can get from both stores. If you’re looking for more gaming discounts, we’ve rounded up the best deals of the week at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers right here.
Steam Winter Sale deals
Halo: The Master Chief Collection is on sale for $23.99, 40 percent off its original price of $39.99. This collection includes six classics including Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4.
Also discounted is Disco Elysium, a top-down roleplaying game where you play a grizzled detective. Polygon’s Laura Dale wrote that the game has “enough charm to make just about everything else on the market look boring.” The game is normally $39.99, but is down to $23.99 through January 5th.
Control Ultimate Edition is a whopping 50 percent off through January 5th. Normally $39.99, this package includes the main game and all previously released expansions, and is currently $19.99.
Below is a smattering of the other games you can get at a discount from Steam this month. Whether you’re looking for new award-winners like Hades or franchise blockbusters like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you should be able to find something that strikes your fancy. Remember, these sales are active through January 5th.
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is $15.99 (usually $19.99)
- Hades is $19.99 (usually $24.99)
- Stardew Valley is $9.99 (usually $14.99)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition and Mass Effect 3 N7 Digital Deluxe Edition are $9.89 (usually $29.99). Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect are $9.99 (usually $19.99).
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War is $9.99 (usually $49.99)
- Borderlands 3 is $19.79 (usually $59.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is $23.99 (usually $59.99)
- All the Dark Souls games are on sale. Dark Souls III is $14.99 (usually $59.99)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition is $39.69 (usually $167.91)
- Doom Eternal is $19.79 (usually $59.99)
- The Deus Ex Collection is $10.60 (usually $88.94). Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is $4.49 (usually $29.99).
Epic Games Store Holiday Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the popular games on sale in the Epic Games Store through January 7th at 11am ET. The Standard Edition is $49.79 (17 percent off), and the Gold Edition (which includes Season Pass) is $79.99 (20 percent off).
This year’s modernized remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is another deal to snag. Among other changes, the title brings new visuals and updated characters to the skateboarding classics. Chad Muska’s and Rodney Mullen’s characters are now middle-aged, for example, but you can also play as younger skaters like Aori Nishimura and Tyshawn Jones.
Below are a few other games that are worth checking out before Epic’s deals expire, in addition to the freebies that will rotate through the month. If you were disappointed by Cyberpunk 2077 and would rather play a finished CD Projekt Red game, The Witcher 3 is heavily discounted this year.
- Jackbox Party Pack 7 is $22.49 (usually $29.99)
- Death Stranding is $29.99 (usually $59.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition is $14.98 (usually $49.96)
- The Last Campfire is $11.99 (usually $14.99)