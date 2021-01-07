Keep up with all the developments here

Share All sharing options for: Platforms take action against Trump after Capitol mob attack

Online platforms have taken action against President Donald Trump in response to his encouragement of a pro-Trump mob that attacked the US Capitol on January 6th. That day, Facebook and Twitter removed some of Trump’s social media posts, a video, and instituted short-term bans on Trump’s accounts.

But on January 7th, platforms began taking more drastic action, with Facebook deciding to ban Trump “indefinitely,” and Shopify taking down Trump’s campaign store (which sold Make America Great Again hats). More actions may follow.

We’ll be following the situation closely, and you can keep up with all of the developments right here.