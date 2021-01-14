Samsung’s new line of smartphones the S21 line — the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra are now available for purchase at various retailers. Below, we tell you where you can order them and what deals you can get from each retailer. As a reminder, their prices range from $999.99 to upward of $1,379.99.

If you want to check out our thoughts before you buy, we reviewed the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. If you want more information on the Galaxy S21 Plus, The Verge’s Chaim Gartenberg did a hands-on earlier this month for all three phones.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21

You can order the Samsung Galaxy S21 directly through Samsung’s website, starting at $799.99. If you have a phone to trade-in, you can get up to $700 in credit towards your new Galaxy S21.

AT&T has a promotion that includes up to $800 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 line; this includes the Galaxy S21, which would be free for new and existing customers. To receive this offer, customers will need to trade-in an eligible device and buy a 30-month installment plan.

T-Mobile has a similar promotion to AT&T, where it is offering new and existing customers a free Samsung Galaxy S21 when you trade-in an eligible device. If you do not have a phone to trade-in, the carrier is offering the phone for $799.99.

Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus starting at $999.99 or $33.33 per month for 30 months or $41.66 per month for 24 months with 0% APR as part of a device payment plan.

Best Buy is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 (Unlocked) starting at $769.99 or $33.34 per month for 24 months for Verizon and Sprint legacy customers.

B&H Photo has the Samsung Galaxy S21 (Unlocked) available for order now starting at $799.99.

Xfinity Mobile has the Samsung Galaxy S21 with 128GB of storage for $799.99 if you pay in full or starting at $16.67 per month for 24 months with 0% APR.

Google has the Galaxy S21 starting at $799.99, or $33.33 per month.

Altice Mobile has the Samsung Galaxy S21 starting at $799.99 or $22.22 per month for 36 months with 0% APR.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

You can order the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus directly through Samsung’s website, starting at $999.99. If you have a phone to trade-in, you can get up to $700 in credit toward’s your new Galaxy S21 Plus when they trade-in an eligible device and select an Unlimited plan.

AT&T has a promotion that includes up to $800 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 line; this includes the Galaxy S21 Plus, which would be $199.99 for new and existing customers. To receive this offer, customers will need to trade-in an eligible device and buy a 30-month installment plan.

T-Mobile has a similar promotion to AT&T, where it is offering new and existing customers up to $800 off the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus when you trade-in an eligible device. If you do not have a phone to trade-in, the carrier is offering the phone for $999.99.

Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus starting at $999.99 or $33.33 per month for 30 months or $41.66 per month for 24 months with 0% APR as part of a device payment plan. Customers that switch to Verizon can get a 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus when you trade-in an eligible device and with select Unlimited plans.

Best Buy is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus starting at $949.99 (Unlocked) or for $39.58 per month for 24 months for Verizon customers or $41.67 per month for 24 months for Sprint legacy customers. The retailer also has a promotion, allowing you to save up to $800 on the Galaxy S21 line with a qualified activation and trade-in.

B&H Photo has the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (Unlocked) available for order now starting at $999.99.

Xfinity Mobile has the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus with 128GB of storage available for $999.99 if you pay in full, or starting at $25 per month for 24 months with 0% APR.

Google has the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus starting at $999.99 or $41.67 per month.

Altice Mobile has the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus starting at $999.99 or $27.78 per month for 36 months with 0% APR.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra