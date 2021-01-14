How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra

During Samsung’s Unpacked event, the company unveiled three new phones as part of the Galaxy S21 lineup — the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra — which will be available to preorder starting January 14th and will release on January 29th. As a reminder, their prices range from $999.99 to upward of $$1,379.99.

We will be reviewing the S21 line soon, but if you are interested in preordering the phone, we’ve compiled a list of retailers that currently have product listings available.

See below for how to preorder and any promotions currently available.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21

You can preorder the Samsung Galaxy S21 directly through Samsung’s website, starting at $799.99. If you have a phone to trade-in, you can get up to $700 in credit towards your new Galaxy S21.

AT&T has a promotion that includes up to $800 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 line; this includes the Galaxy S21, which would be free for new and existing customers. To receive this offer, customers will need to trade-in an eligible device and buy a 30-month installment plan.

T-Mobile has a similar promotion to AT&T, where it is offering new and existing customers a free Samsung Galaxy S21 when you trade-in an eligible device. If you do not have a phone to trade-in, the carrier is offering the phone for $799.99.

Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy S21 starting at $799.99 or $33.33 per month for 24 months with 0% APR as part of a device payment plan. Verizon is also offering a few promotions for the S21 line. New customers can get a 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 when you trade-in an eligible device and with select Unlimited plans.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

You can preorder the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus directly through Samsung’s website, starting at $999.99. If you have a phone to trade-in, you can get up to $700 in credit toward’s your new Galaxy S21 Plus when they trade-in an eligible device and select an Unlimited plan.

AT&T has a promotion that includes up to $800 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 line; this includes the Galaxy S21 Plus, which would be $199.99 for new and existing customers. To receive this offer, customers will need to trade-in an eligible device and buy a 30-month installment plan.

T-Mobile has a similar promotion to AT&T, where it is offering new and existing customers up to $800 off the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus when you trade-in an eligible device. If you do not have a phone to trade-in, the carrier is offering the phone for $999.99.

Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus starting at $999.99 or $33.33 per month for 30 months or $41.66 per month for 24 months with 0% APR as part of a device payment plan. Verizon is also offering a few promotions for the S21 line. New customers that switch to the carrier can save up to $1,000 on a Galaxy S21 phone when they trade-in an eligible device and select an Unlimited plan. Existing Verizon customers can save up to $600 on the Galaxy S21 line with an eligible trade-in on select Unlimited plans.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra