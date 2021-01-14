How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra

During Samsung’s Unpacked event, the company unveiled three new phones as part of the Galaxy S21 lineup — the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra — which will be available to preorder starting January 14th and will release on January 29th. As a reminder, their prices range from $999.99 to upward of $$1,379.99.
We will be reviewing the S21 line soon, but if you are interested in preordering the phone, we’ve compiled a list of retailers that currently have product listings available.
See below for how to preorder and any promotions currently available.
Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21
- You can preorder the Samsung Galaxy S21 directly through Samsung’s website, starting at $799.99. If you have a phone to trade-in, you can get up to $700 in credit towards your new Galaxy S21.
- AT&T has a promotion that includes up to $800 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 line; this includes the Galaxy S21, which would be free for new and existing customers. To receive this offer, customers will need to trade-in an eligible device and buy a 30-month installment plan.
- T-Mobile has a similar promotion to AT&T, where it is offering new and existing customers a free Samsung Galaxy S21 when you trade-in an eligible device. If you do not have a phone to trade-in, the carrier is offering the phone for $799.99.
- Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy S21 starting at $799.99 or $33.33 per month for 24 months with 0% APR as part of a device payment plan. Verizon is also offering a few promotions for the S21 line. New customers can get a 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 when you trade-in an eligible device and with select Unlimited plans.
Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
- You can preorder the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus directly through Samsung’s website, starting at $999.99. If you have a phone to trade-in, you can get up to $700 in credit toward’s your new Galaxy S21 Plus when they trade-in an eligible device and select an Unlimited plan.
- AT&T has a promotion that includes up to $800 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 line; this includes the Galaxy S21 Plus, which would be $199.99 for new and existing customers. To receive this offer, customers will need to trade-in an eligible device and buy a 30-month installment plan.
- T-Mobile has a similar promotion to AT&T, where it is offering new and existing customers up to $800 off the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus when you trade-in an eligible device. If you do not have a phone to trade-in, the carrier is offering the phone for $999.99.
- Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus starting at $999.99 or $33.33 per month for 30 months or $41.66 per month for 24 months with 0% APR as part of a device payment plan. Verizon is also offering a few promotions for the S21 line. New customers that switch to the carrier can save up to $1,000 on a Galaxy S21 phone when they trade-in an eligible device and select an Unlimited plan. Existing Verizon customers can save up to $600 on the Galaxy S21 line with an eligible trade-in on select Unlimited plans.
Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- You can preorder the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra directly through Samsung’s website, starting at $1,199.99. If you have a phone to trade-in, you can get up to $700 in credit toward’s your new Galaxy S21 Ultra.
- AT&T has a promotion that includes up to $800 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 line; this includes the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which would $399.99 for new and existing customers. To receive this offer, customers will need to trade-in an eligible device and buy a 30-month installment plan.
- T-Mobile has a similar promotion to AT&T, where it is offering new and existing customers up to $800 off the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra when you trade-in an eligible device. If you do not have a phone to trade-in, the carrier is offering the phone for $1,199.99.
- Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starting at $1,199.99 or $39.99 per month for 30 months or $49.99 per month for 24 months with 0% APR as part of a device payment plan. Verizon is offering a few promotions for the S21 line. New customers that switch to the carrier can save up to $1,000 on a Galaxy S21 phone when they trade-in an eligible device and select an Unlimited plan