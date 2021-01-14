 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here’s how Samsung’s Galaxy S21 compares to the Pixel 5, OnePlus 8T, and more

A detailed look versus its fellow Android competition

By Allison Johnson

Samsung got its S21 flagship phones out into the world a little sooner than usual this year, and the Galaxy S21 base model will appeal to a lot of folks with its balance of flagship specs and a price well under $1,000. In this refresh of the S-series lineup it’s the best choice for value, but how does it square up against its fellow Android competitors?

The OnePlus 8T, Google Pixel 5, and LG V60 are all highly capable challengers in their own right. Where the S21 aims to deliver a complete all-around package, some of its competitors have made tradeoffs for things like a bigger battery or a lower price tag that are worth considering. And Samsung’s 2020 models, the S20 and Note 20, are still solid options for now and will no doubt be offered with some attractive discounts.

Take a look at how the Galaxy S21 compares to these competitors.

Samsung Galaxy S21 compared to Android peers

Category Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Google Pixel 5 OnePlus 8T LG V60 ThinQ 5G
OS Android 11 (One UI) Android 10 (One UI), upgradable to 11 Android 10 (One UI), upgradable to 11 Android 11 Android 11 Android 10, upgradable to Android 11
Display 6.2-inch AMOLED 6.2-inch OLED 6.7-inch OLED 6.0-inch OLED 6.55-inch AMOLED 6.8-inch OLED
Resolution 2400 x 1080 3040 x 1440 2400 x 1080 2340 x 1080 2400 x 1080 2460 x 1080
Refresh rate up to 120Hz up to 120Hz 60Hz 90Hz 120Hz 60Hz
Dimensions (mm) 71.2 x 151.7 x 7.9 69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9 75.2 x 161.6 x 8.3 70.4 x 144.7 x 8 74.1 x 160.7 x 8.4 77.6 x 169.3 x 8.9
Weight 171g 163g 192g 151g 188g 213g
Battery capacity 4,000mAh 4,000mAh 4,300mAh 4,080mAh 4,500mAh 5,000mAh
Processor US: Snapdragon 888 US: Snapdragon 865 US: Snapdragon 865 Plus Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865
RAM 8GB 12GB 8GB 8GB 8GB / 12GB 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, expandable via microSDXC 128GB 128GB 128GB / 256GB 128GB, 256GB expandable via MicroSDXC
Ports USB-C charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port
Rear cameras 12MP (f/1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.8µm) wide angle, 12MP (f/2.2, 1.4µm) ultrawide, 64MP (f/2.0, OIS, 0.8µm) 3X hybrid optic telephoto 12MP (f/1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.8µm) wide angle, 64MP (f/2.0, 0.8µm) telephoto lens, 12MP (f/2.2, 1.4µm) ultrawide 12MP (f/1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.8µm) wide, 12MP (f/2.2, 1.4 µm) ultrawide, 64MP (f/2.0, 0.8µm) 3X hybrid optical telephoto 12MP (f/1.7, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.4µm) wide, 16MP (f/2.2, 1.0µm) ultrawide 48MP (f/1.7, OIS, 0.8µm) wide, 16MP (f/2.2, 1.0µm) ultrawide, 5MP (f/2.4) macro, 2MP (f/2.4) depth 64MP (f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, 0.8µm) standard, 13MP (f/1.9, 1.0µm) ultrawide, 0.3MP (f/1.4) depth
Front cameras 10MP (f/2.2, autofocus) 10MP (f/2.2, Dual Pixel AF, 1.22µm) 10MP (f/2.2, Dual Pixel AF, 1.22µm) 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12µm) 16MP (f/2.4, 1.0µm) 10MP (f/1.9, 1.22µm)
Biometrics Fingerprint, face recognition Fingerprint, face recognition Fingerprint, face recognition Fingerprint Fingerprint, face recognition Fingerprint
Waterproof IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 None IP68
Wireless charging Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes
5G sub-6GHz and mmWave sub-6GHz only mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz sub-6GHz only sub-6GHz only
Starting price $799 $999 $999 $699 $749 $799
Samsung S21 versus Android competitors

