This a cappella group is scarily good at imitating Windows sound effects

If you’ve ever used Windows 10 before, I need you to stop what you’re doing and go listen to this a cappella group’s terrifyingly accurate covers of Windows sound effects.

No Windows noises were spared here. The compilation includes the Windows Vista startup theme (remember that?), the recycle bin crunch, the Windows XP shutdown tones, and more. But the two segments that are unbelievably spot-on are the “USB In” and “USB Out” noises, which come about 10 seconds in. If I closed my eyes, you could convince me they were the real deal. Also, the error message straight-up stresses me out. It’s haunting.

But don’t take my word for it — give the video a watch yourself.

The group behind this video is a Korean band called Maytree. They’ve got a number of other cover videos up on Instagram, including an excellent rendition of Ariana Grande’s “Positions.”

I use Windows 10 every day and experience some of these sound effects constantly — they’ve grown so commonplace that they don’t register when I hear them. When I saw the title of this video, the cynic in me thought “Windows 10 sound effects? Really? Of all the things to cover?” But videos like this are a funny reminder that these operating systems are auditory experiences, too. And there’s a level of intricacy to even the most basic sound effects that’s hugely impressive for a group of human voices to replicate.