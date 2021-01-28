Just look at this amazing Pac-Man history book

Pac-Man celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, and to commemorate the occasion, Cook and Becker is releasing a history book later this year — and it looks incredible. While there’s a standard hardcover version of the book for $39, which is called Pac-Man: Birth of an Icon, you can also buy a $99 special edition that comes with an ingenious Pac-Man-shaped slipcase. There’s even a vinyl pressing of the single “Pac-Man Fever” included.

The book is described as “the first-ever official history book” for the iconic video games series, and it’s written by Arjan Terpstra and Tim Lapetino. Here’s the official description:

This new non-fiction narrative volume will journey from creator Toru Iwatani’s “pizza slice” inspiration to the game’s incredible success in arcades and beyond. The book also dives into Pac-Man’s unprecedented impact on pop culture, with more than 40 new interviews from key players around the world, behind-the-scenes stories, documents, images, and more. With untold stories, new details, and archival imagery, Pac-Man: Birth of an Icon showcases the franchise’s complex history from Tokyo to Chicago to Boston, unpacking the stories of video game industry stalwarts Namco and Midway Manufacturing.

If the name Cook and Becker sounds familiar, it’s probably because of the company’s work releasing high-end art prints for games like The Last of Us and Ghost of Tsushima, along with art books like a giant tome on Final Fantasy XV’s creation.

The new Pac-Man book is expected to release this summer.