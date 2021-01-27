Reddit vs. Wall Street: the latest in the GameStop saga

Subreddit r/WallStreetBets has been the talk of the Internet this week, as its members have driven GameStop’s stock prices from around $20 to over $300. The community brands itself as “like 4chan found a Bloomberg Terminal,” and as time has gone on, it’s targeted other unlikely stocks like AMC, Blackberry, and Tootsie Roll. They’ve also been banned from Discord for hate speech.

If you want to read about how the group was able to manipulate the stocks of a massive company like GameStop — and the potential fallout — maybe start with our explainer?

Otherwise, you can use this storystream to get caught up on the full story. We’ll be updating it with all the latest twists and turns.