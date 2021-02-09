Some things Jeff Bezos can do with his $193 billion

Jeff Bezos announced on February 2nd that he’d be leaving the CEO job at Amazon. In the announcement, he signaled he’d be pursuing his “other passions,” which include the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, and The Washington Post. Well, it’s nice to have hobbies!

The real pressing question, though, is what Bezos is going to do with all that money. Forbes pegs his net worth around $193.2 billion as of the close of trading on February 8th, though it’s possible it’s gone up since this writing. That’s more money than most people’s brains can process! For instance, last year, Bezos’ ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, gave away $4 billion in four months — and her net worth is only a paltry $60 billion by comparison.

Anyway, here are some suggestions of how Bezos can spend his money, in case he is too busy with his other commitments to come up with ideas on his own. In all cases, I have rounded down, leaving Bezos with at least a hundred million dollars to live out his own life — I don’t expect him to be uncomfortable.