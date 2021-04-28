How many dongles?
Test your gadget know-how with our pop quiz
If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.
Consumer technology has brought accessibility, efficiency, and simplicity to our daily lives. But now we are just as often faced with interoperability. New features and hardware often mean new ports and standards. Even if you have the means to keep all your gear up to date, there are still gaps in compatibility — whether it’s transferring data, using outdated equipment, or simply listening to music.
To keep using products made obsolete by newer technology, you might need to buy an additional cable, adapter, or converter box. We live in the future, and it’s a pile of dongles.
Sometimes the solution is not so simple, so The Verge has assembled a test to help you prepare for your next dongle dilemma.
Please answer the following questions with the fewest dongles needed to perform the action.
Note: we’re being liberal with the definition of dongle here. We consider a cable or an adapter to be a kind of dongle.
Here’s what you can use:
- Lightning DAC ($199 on Amazon)
- 3.5 mm to ¼-inch adapter ($14.95 from B&H)
Here’s what you can use:
- Lightning DAC ($199 on Amazon)
- 3.5 mm to ¼-inch adapter ($14.95 from B&H)
Here’s what you can use:
- Behringer U-Phono UFO202 USB/Audio Interface with Built-in Phono Preamp ($38 on Amazon)
- USB-A to USB-C ($18.73 from B&H)
Here’s what you can use:
- Behringer U-Phono UFO202 USB/Audio Interface with Built-in Phono Preamp ($38 on Amazon)
- USB-A to USB-C ($18.73 from B&H)
Here’s what you can use:
- Antenna transformer to coax ($4.98 at Lowe’s)
- HDMI to coaxial RF converter ($43.49 on Amazon)
- Mini DisplayPort to HDMI adapter ($15.91 on Amazon)
Here’s what you can use:
- Antenna transformer to coax ($4.98 at Lowe’s)
- HDMI to coaxial RF converter ($43.49 on Amazon)
- Mini DisplayPort to HDMI adapter ($15.91 on Amazon)
Here’s what you can use:
Here’s what you can use:
There is an Ethernet port, hallelujah.
There is an Ethernet port, hallelujah.
Here’s what you can use:
- Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2 ($79.99 on Amazon)
- Thunderbolt 2 to Thunderbolt 3 Adapter ($49 from B&H)
Here’s what you can use:
- Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2 ($79.99 on Amazon)
- Thunderbolt 2 to Thunderbolt 3 Adapter ($49 from B&H)
- Four-pin mini Firewire 400 (also known as IEEE 1394) to Firewire 800 cable ($9.55 on Amazon)
- Firewire 800 to Thunderbolt 2 adapter ($29 from Apple)
- Thunderbolt 2 to Thunderbolt 3 adapter ($49 from B&H)
- Four-pin mini Firewire 400 (also known as IEEE 1394) to Firewire 800 cable ($9.55 on Amazon)
- Firewire 800 to Thunderbolt 2 adapter ($29 from Apple)
- Thunderbolt 2 to Thunderbolt 3 adapter ($49 from B&H)
Here’s what you can use:
1. USB-C to HDMI adapter ($67.11 from B&H)
HDMI cable into the UltraStudio
Thunderbolt 2 out of the UltraStudio
2. Thunderbolt 2 to Thunderbolt 3 adapter ($44.95 from Amazon)
Here’s what you can use:
1. USB-C to HDMI adapter ($67.11 from B&H)
HDMI cable into the UltraStudio
Thunderbolt 2 out of the UltraStudio
2. Thunderbolt 2 to Thunderbolt 3 adapter ($44.95 from Amazon)
Here’s what you can use:
- Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to HDMI adapter ($67.11 on B&H)
- HDMI to composite RCA box ($14.39 on Newegg)
Here’s what you can use:
- Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to HDMI adapter ($67.11 on B&H)
- HDMI to composite RCA box ($14.39 on Newegg)
Here’s what you can use:
1: USB C to Dual Link DVI Active Adapter ($34.99 on Amazon)
Here’s what you can use:
1: USB C to Dual Link DVI Active Adapter ($34.99 on Amazon)
You got 0 out of 10 right!
Design and layout: William Joel
Copy editing: Adia Watts
Distribution: Esther Cohen
Correction: An earlier version of this quiz listed the Grado SR325e headphones in question number one. It should have said Grado SR325 instead. We regret the error but will not be able to give you points back if you got it wrong as a result.