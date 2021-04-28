How many dongles?

Test your gadget know-how with our pop quiz

Consumer technology has brought accessibility, efficiency, and simplicity to our daily lives. But now we are just as often faced with interoperability. New features and hardware often mean new ports and standards. Even if you have the means to keep all your gear up to date, there are still gaps in compatibility — whether it’s transferring data, using outdated equipment, or simply listening to music.

To keep using products made obsolete by newer technology, you might need to buy an additional cable, adapter, or converter box. We live in the future, and it’s a pile of dongles.

Sometimes the solution is not so simple, so The Verge has assembled a test to help you prepare for your next dongle dilemma.

Please answer the following questions with the fewest dongles needed to perform the action.

Note: we’re being liberal with the definition of dongle here. We consider a cable or an adapter to be a kind of dongle.