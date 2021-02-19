Diablo IV’s latest trailer unveils the rogue class

At Blizzcon 2021, Blizzard revealed the latest glimpse at its upcoming RPG Diablo IV. The cinematic trailer introduced a previously-unannounced character class to the game: the rogue. The other already-announced classes are barbarian, sorceress, and druid. The trailer also provided a nice look at the game’s dark atmosphere, getting particularly gruesome towards the end. You might not want to pierce your ears after watching.

Before the virtual convention Blizzard made sure to temper expectations by announcing that neither Diablo IV nor Overwatch 2 would be releasing this year. The action role-playing game has been much-anticipated for some time, as it was originally announced way back at the 2019 edition of Blizzcon.

Meanwhile, Blizzard is also hoping to expand the franchise’s reach with an upcoming mobile adaptation called Diablo Immortal, and a remaster of Diablo II for PC and various consoles including the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.