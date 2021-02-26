Best Buy has stock available for the Xbox Series X and S right now

Update February 26th, 2021 12:05PM: Best Buy still has both consoles in stock, but the retailer is releasing small waves of inventory every few minutes, so if you’re unable to buy one immediately, it’s worth trying again in a few minutes.

Best Buy has restocked both of Microsoft’s next-gen consoles the Xbox Series X and Series S. Like some other gaming gadgets released late last year, these consoles are extremely difficult to buy, but if you move quickly, you have another chance to buy one right now.

Whether you buy the digital-only Series S or the more powerful Xbox Series X which includes a disc drive, you may want to consider picking up a few accessories that will help you get the most out of your new gadget, such as an extra controller if you are playing a game with a local co-op with a friend or family member.

As far as storage goes, both consoles have rather limited storage: 512GB on the Series S, 1TB on the X. If you plan to download some older games that do not take full advantage of the next-gen hardware and don’t want to deplete your limited SSD storage, you can grab an external hard drive. You can buy an SSD expansion card that only comes in 1TB, and it is very expensive, costing $220.