The best deals on true wireless earbuds right now

When it comes to true wireless earbuds, there are a ton of brands and products to choose from. Whether you enjoy the unconventional design of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live or prefer Jabra’s compact Elite 75t, there’s a pair of wireless earbuds for just about everyone. Fortunately, many of the best wireless earbuds go on sale on a regular occurrence.

Regardless of which brand you prefer, we have compiled some of the best deals on wireless earbuds available right now. Of course, if you want to do more research before making a buying decision, we also encourage you to read our guide to the best wireless earbuds, which can help you determine which pair of earbuds are best for you.

Apple AirPods deals

If you own an iPhone or multiple Apple products, the AirPods Pro are likely the best true wireless earbuds on the market for you. Unlike the base AirPods, the Pro variant offer better sound quality and feature active noise cancellation, not to mention seamless integration with iOS.

Apple’s flagship Pro wireless earbuds tend to go on sale frequently, and we often see them drop as low as $200. Right now, for instance, you can get a new pair for $197 at Walmart, Amazon, and Target.

Alternatively, you can buy a pair of second-generation AirPods, which include either a wired or wireless charging case. Although they normally retail for $160, you can get the version with the wired charging case for $119 at Walmart or Amazon.

If you prefer a little more convenience, you can also get a new pair of AirPods with a wireless charging case for a few dollars more. At their regular price of $200, they aren’t as good of a value, but you’ll rarely find yourself paying the usual price. At the moment, you can get them for $153 at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Deals

Samsung has a few different wireless earbuds to choose from, including its latest flagship wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro. These earbuds include active noise cancellation and some of the best sound quality of any Samsung earbuds.

Right now Amazon is offering the Galaxy Buds Pro for $49 off, bringing the price down to $151 in select colorways.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro $151

$200

25% off Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have a blend of tech found in the Buds Plus and Buds Live, with the best sound quality the company has achieved yet in earbuds. $151 at Amazon

Samsung only released the Galaxy Buds 2 — a good-sounding pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation — in late August, but we’re already starting to see some discounts at retailers like Woot and Amazon. Right now, for example, you can get a free Galaxy SmartTag tracker with the purchase of the Galaxy Buds 2 at Amazon. The bundle is typically worth $180, however, Amazon is currently selling all styles for $150 instead — the same price the Galaxy Buds 2 normally retail for.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $115

$150

24% off The Galaxy Buds 2 are the new entry-level wireless earbuds from Samsung. Despite this, they’re packed with enough features that people on a budget might be happy choosing these over the pricier Buds Pro. $115 at Woot

The Galaxy Buds Plus were our top pick last year for the best wireless earbuds overall. A successor to the original Galaxy Buds, the Plus model extends the battery life by up to 11 hours and, unlike AirPods, comes in an assortment of colors. Right now, you can buy the Galaxy Buds Plus for $100 at places such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, which is the lowest price we’ve seen in the last several months.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus $100

$150

34% off The Galaxy Buds Plus are the last-gen successor to the Galaxy Buds. The biggest change from this model is that the battery life is nearly doubled compared to the original Galaxy Buds. $100 at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds Live are some of the more unconventional wireless earbuds on the market right now, but don’t let their bean-shaped design fool you. The Buds Live are a good option if you want earbuds that produce powerful sound and showcase marathon battery life.

Right now, you can purchase a pair of the Galaxy Buds Live in a multitude of colors for $100 at Amazon and B&H Photo, a $60 discount.

Sony WF-1000XM3 deals

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 are the true wireless headphones to beat, but they haven’t been discounted yet given how recently they launched. Their predecessor, the WF-1000XM3, however, remain an excellent pair of headphones that do routinely go on sale.

Like the most recent model, the WF-1000XM3 feature phenomenal sound quality and considerable battery life, a small feat for a pair of true wireless earbuds. They also manage to deliver noise cancellation in a sleek, copper-adorned package, one that’s both attractive and professional. Typically $230, Sony’s last-gen WF-1000XM3 are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for around $168, one of the best prices we’ve seen on the earbuds outside of Prime Day.

Sony WF-1000XM3 $168

$230

27% off Originally released in 2018, the WF-1000XM3’s still measure up well against the competition when it comes to battery life and sound quality, even if they’re not as capable as their successor. $168 at Amazon

$168 at Best Buy

Other true wireless earbuds deals

Compared to the competition, Jabra’s wireless earbuds have a rare feature that has yet to become standard in the true wireless earbud market: the ability to connect to two devices concurrently. Ideally, this is great for users who switch between two devices often (like, say, a phone and a laptop).

Last year, Jabra released the Elite 85t wireless earbuds, which are the highest-tier model in Jabra’s lineup. They have more advanced noise cancellation than the 75t, however, they also feature less bass and an inferior fit. If you can live with those compromises, however, you can buy the Jabra Elite 85t for $180 at Amazon and Best Buy, their second-best price to date.

If the price on the Elite 85t is still intimidating but you want a pair of Jabra earbuds, the Elite 75t are also a good option. We consider the Jabra 75t — which are currently selling for $130 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Target — the best true wireless earbuds for multitaskers, and they remain a solid alternative if you don’t want to buy AirPods.

Related Jabra overhauls true wireless earbuds lineup with three new models

The Beats Studio Buds may be the latest fitness earbuds from Apple, but if you’re currently in the market for a reliable pair of wireless earbuds for your workouts, you also can’t go wrong with their predecessor, the Beats Powerbeats Pro. These earbuds have an over-ear hook that keeps them in place while exercising; they’re also IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about ruining them should your workout get intense.

Currently, there are a few different discounts available for the Powerbeats Pro. The lowest we see right now is at Amazon, which is selling the earphones in three colorways (red, yellow, and green) for $175.

Beats Powerbeats Pro $176

$250

30% off Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones provide up to nine hours of continuous battery life, with 24 hours provided by the case. They’re IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant, and they feature Apple’s H1 chip for easy pairing and hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands. $176 at Amazon

Much like the first-gen predecessor, the 2021 edition of the Amazon Echo Buds represent a tremendous value. Amazon’s latest true wireless earbuds offer improved comfort and better noise cancellation, along with a terrific passthrough mode that ensures you can always hear what’s going on around you. The $120 earbuds also feature hands-free Alexa support and sound that’s remarkably satisfying, with more bass than the AirPods Pro and an appropriate amount of restraint when it comes to the high end.

Although the second-gen Amazon Echo Buds were on sale for $90 during Amazon’s Labor Day sale, they’re currently not discounted anywhere. That said, we expect to see similar discounts later in the fall as we approach Black Friday.

Amazon Echo Buds (second-gen) $120 Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds improve upon the originals with a more comfortable design, improved ANC, and a more natural ambient sound mode. They support hands-free Alexa commands as well. $120 at Amazon