Here’s where you can buy a PS5

Update March 12th, 2021 3:55PM ET: Best Buy currently has both the PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 consoles in stock and available for purchase. But you can only request a pickup at your local store and cannot have the console shipped to your home address.

The PlayStation 5 has been quite challenging to find ever since its launch in November. And when it is available, sales have been, for the most part, limited to online-only, with stock selling out almost instantly. Despite this, we here at The Verge are dedicated to helping you keep track of when and where the PS5 is available in the hopes you can get another shot at buying Sony’s next-gen console.

We’re keeping a lookout across the web to find where, when, and how you can buy either the PS5 (with a disc drive) or the PS5 Digital Edition, as well as any bundles that are not price surged.

Keep in mind that due to the high demand of this console, supply will not last long, with inventory selling out typically less than an hour after being made available. Nevertheless, we’ll do our best to keep this article updated with the latest in-stock alerts and tell you when the most recent restock was available at the retailers selling the console.

Where can I buy a PS5 right now?

Due to the pandemic, most retailers, including Best Buy and Target, will only sell the console online until further notice. We see restocks happening multiple times in the week from various retailers; most notably, we have seen frequent restocks recently appear at Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart in particular. If you are looking for a bundle, retailers like Antonline and Newegg are likely to sell PS5 bundles instead of the actual console.

We have noticed that restocks for the console are more likely to happen later in the week as opposed to earlier in the week. Additionally, places like Newegg are combatting the demand for this console by doing a Newegg Shuffle, which randomly selects winners interested in buying sought-after products.

What accessories do I need to buy for the PS5?

The PS5 includes all the basic things you need to get started (minus the games, of course). However, you might want to consider picking up additional accessories to ensure you get the most out of your brand-new console.

First, there’s the controller. Every new PS5 includes one DualSense controller. But there are a few benefits to owning at least one additional controller, such as if you plan to play local co-op games with a friend or family member. Or, if you are like me and want to keep playing your game but don’t want to be tethered to the charging cable, a second control lets you continue playing while the other one charges. Normally, $70, we have seen the controller go down as low as $60.

The PS5 HD Camera is a neat accessory for people interested in using their PS5 to live-stream video games or broadcast their gameplay with friends. It includes dual 1080p lenses and allows you to remove the background of your camera’s feed and replace it with something else.

I strongly recommend subscribing to PlayStation Plus if you have not already done so; outside of taking advantage of some online gaming functionalities, PlayStation Plus provides a ton of additional incentives, most notably PS5 owners have access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a digital library of some of the most impactful titles to release on the PS4.

The PS5 comes with a 825GB of available storage right now and unfortunately, there’s no way to expand the fast internal storage currently. Sony is reportedly expanding the options for more SSD storage. If you want to store some older PS4 titles on your console so you don’t use your limited SSD storage, I strongly advise buying an external hard drive to store those titles.