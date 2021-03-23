Here’s how the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro compare to Samsung and Apple

OnePlus has released its new batch of phones, the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro. As is the tradition with OnePlus, the phones are equipped with the latest high-end chips from Snapdragon, and are priced lower than most of the competition.

Both phones also include charging features that Apple and Samsung don’t match: they wirelessly charge at a super-fast 50W, and can charge at 65W over wired charging. They also both have Hasselblad’s camera tuning and software.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are very similar, but there are a few differences to watch out for:

The Pro has a bigger screen

The Pro includes a telephoto camera and mmWave 5G

The unlocked and T-Mobile versions of the Pro has IP68 certification — only the T-Mobile version of the regular phone is IP68 certified

The Pro includes “Hyper Touch” where it polls for finger input at 360Hz

At retail prices, the regular OnePlus 9 is $70 cheaper than Samsung’s regular Galaxy S21, and $100 cheaper than the iPhone 12. Both of those phones include mmWave and IP68 water resistance, but if those aren’t features you care about, it may be worth the savings to you.

OnePlus 9 Comparison Category OnePlus 9 Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus iPhone 12 Category OnePlus 9 Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus iPhone 12 OS Oxygen OS (Based on Android 11) Android 11 (One UI) Android 11 (One UI) iOS 14 Display 6.55-inch OLED 6.2-inch OLED 6.7-inch OLED 6.1 inches, OLED Resolution 2400 x 1080 2400 x 1080 2400 x 1080 2532 x 1170 Refresh rate up to 120Hz up to 120Hz up to 120Hz 60Hz Dimensions (mm) NA / EU: 74.2 x 160 x 8.7 71.2 x 151.7 x 7.9 75.6 x 161.5 x 7.8 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.4 Weight NA / EU: 192g 171g 202g 164g Battery capacity 4,500mAh 4,000mAh 4,800mAh 2,815mAh Processor Snapdragon 888 US: Snapdragon 888 US: Snapdragon 888 A14 Bionic RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB 8GB 4GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Ports USB-C charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port Lightning port Rear cameras 48MP (f/1.8, all-Pixel AF, 1.12μm) wide angle, 50MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 2MP monochrome 12MP (f/1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.8µm) wide angle, 12MP (f/2.2, 1.4µm) ultrawide, 64MP (f/2.0, OIS, 0.8µm) 3X hybrid optic telephoto 12MP (f/1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.8µm) wide angle, 12MP (f/2.2, 1.4µm) ultrawide, 64MP (f/2.0, OIS, 0.8µm) 3X hybrid optic telephoto 12MP (f/1.6, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.4µm) wide angle, 12MP (f/2.4) ultrawide Front cameras 16MP(f/2.4) 10MP (f/2.2, autofocus) 10MP (f/2.2, autofocus) 12MP (f/2.2) Biometrics Fingerprint, face recognition Fingerprint, face recognition Fingerprint, face recognition Face ID Waterproof No IP68 IP68 IP68 Wireless charging Yes Yes Yes Yes 5G sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz Starting price $729 $799 $999 $829

The 9 Pro can’t quite match the all-out specs and features of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but it’s also priced well below it too. For fun, we also threw in Oppo’s latest flagship phone, which isn’t available for purchase in the US, but is pretty similar to the Pro.