Here’s how the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro compare to Samsung and Apple

OnePlus has released its new batch of phones, the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro. As is the tradition with OnePlus, the phones are equipped with the latest high-end chips from Snapdragon, and are priced lower than most of the competition.
Both phones also include charging features that Apple and Samsung don’t match: they wirelessly charge at a super-fast 50W, and can charge at 65W over wired charging. They also both have Hasselblad’s camera tuning and software.
The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are very similar, but there are a few differences to watch out for:
- The Pro has a bigger screen
- The Pro includes a telephoto camera and mmWave 5G
- The unlocked and T-Mobile versions of the Pro has IP68 certification — only the T-Mobile version of the regular phone is IP68 certified
- The Pro includes “Hyper Touch” where it polls for finger input at 360Hz
At retail prices, the regular OnePlus 9 is $70 cheaper than Samsung’s regular Galaxy S21, and $100 cheaper than the iPhone 12. Both of those phones include mmWave and IP68 water resistance, but if those aren’t features you care about, it may be worth the savings to you.
OnePlus 9 Comparison
|Category
|OnePlus 9
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
|iPhone 12
|OS
|Oxygen OS (Based on Android 11)
|Android 11 (One UI)
|Android 11 (One UI)
|iOS 14
|Display
|6.55-inch OLED
|6.2-inch OLED
|6.7-inch OLED
|6.1 inches, OLED
|Resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|2532 x 1170
|Refresh rate
|up to 120Hz
|up to 120Hz
|up to 120Hz
|60Hz
|Dimensions (mm)
|NA / EU: 74.2 x 160 x 8.7
|71.2 x 151.7 x 7.9
|75.6 x 161.5 x 7.8
|71.5 x 146.7 x 7.4
|Weight
|NA / EU: 192g
|171g
|202g
|164g
|Battery capacity
|4,500mAh
|4,000mAh
|4,800mAh
|2,815mAh
|Processor
|Snapdragon 888
|US: Snapdragon 888
|US: Snapdragon 888
|A14 Bionic
|RAM
|8GB, 12GB
|8GB
|8GB
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|Ports
|USB-C charging port
|USB-C charging port
|USB-C charging port
|Lightning port
|Rear cameras
|48MP (f/1.8, all-Pixel AF, 1.12μm) wide angle, 50MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 2MP monochrome
|12MP (f/1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.8µm) wide angle, 12MP (f/2.2, 1.4µm) ultrawide, 64MP (f/2.0, OIS, 0.8µm) 3X hybrid optic telephoto
|12MP (f/1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.8µm) wide angle, 12MP (f/2.2, 1.4µm) ultrawide, 64MP (f/2.0, OIS, 0.8µm) 3X hybrid optic telephoto
|12MP (f/1.6, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.4µm) wide angle, 12MP (f/2.4) ultrawide
|Front cameras
|16MP(f/2.4)
|10MP (f/2.2, autofocus)
|10MP (f/2.2, autofocus)
|12MP (f/2.2)
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint, face recognition
|Fingerprint, face recognition
|Fingerprint, face recognition
|Face ID
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|5G
|sub-6GHz
|mmWave and sub-6GHz
|mmWave and sub-6GHz
|mmWave and sub-6GHz
|Starting price
|$729
|$799
|$999
|$829
The 9 Pro can’t quite match the all-out specs and features of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but it’s also priced well below it too. For fun, we also threw in Oppo’s latest flagship phone, which isn’t available for purchase in the US, but is pretty similar to the Pro.
OnePlus 9 Pro Comparison
|Category
|OnePlus 9 Pro
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|OPPO Find X3 Pro
|iPhone 12 Pro
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|OS
|Oxygen OS (Based on Android 11)
|Android 11 (One UI)
|ColorOS 11 (Based on Android 11)
|iOS 14
|iOS 14
|Display
|6.7-inch OLED
|6.8-inch OLED
|6.7 inches, OLED
|6.1 inches, OLED
|6.7 inches, OLED
|Resolution
|3216 x 1400
|3200 x 1440
|3216 x 1400
|2532 x 1170
|2778 x 1284
|Refresh rate
|up to 120Hz
|up to 120Hz
|up to 120Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|Dimensions (mm)
|73.6 x 163.2 x 8.7
|75.6 x 165.1 x 8.9
|74 x 163.6 x 8.26
|71.5 x 146.7 x 7.4
|78.1 x 160.8 x 7.4
|Weight
|197g
|229g
|193g
|189g
|228g
|Battery capacity
|4,500mAh
|5,000mAh
|4500mAh
|2,815mAh
|3,687mAh
|Processor
|Snapdragon 888
|US: Snapdragon 888
|Snapdragon 888
|A14 Bionic
|A14 Bionic
|RAM
|8GB, 12GB
|12GB / 16GB
|12GB
|6GB
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 256GB / 512GB
|256GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|Ports
|USB-C charging port
|USB-C charging port
|USB-C charging port
|Lightning port
|Lightning port
|Rear cameras
|48MP (f/1.8, OIS, all-pixel AF, 1.12 μm) wide angle, 50MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 8MP (f2.4, OIS) 3.3X telephoto, 2MP monochrome
|108MP (f/1.8, OIS, 0.8µm) wide angle, 12MP (f/2.2, Dual Pixel AF, 1.4µm) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.22µm) 3X optical telephoto, 10MP (f/4.9, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.22µm) 10X optical telephoto
|50MP (f/1.8, OIS, all-pixel AF) wide angle, 50MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 13MP (f.2.4) 5x hybrid-optical telephoto, 3MP (f/3) 60x magnification microlens
|12MP (f/2.4) ultrawide, 12MP (f/1.6, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, 1.4µm) wide, 12MP (f/2.0, OIS, 1.0µm) 2X telephoto
|12MP (f/2.4) ultrawide, 12MP (f/1.6, Dual Pixel AF, IBIS) wide, 12MP (f/2.2, OIS, 1.0µm) 2.5X telephoto
|Front cameras
|16MP(f/2.4)
|40MP (f/2.2, autofocus)
|32MP (f/2.4)
|12MP (f/2.2)
|12MP (f/2.2)
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint, face recognition
|Fingerprint, face recognition
|Fingerprint, face recognition
|Face ID
|Face ID
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes (proprietary)
|Yes
|Yes
|5G
|mmWave and sub-6GHz
|mmWave and sub-6GHz
|sub-6Ghz
|mmWave and sub-6GHz
|mmWave and sub-6GHz
|Starting price
|$969
|$1,199
|£1,099 (approx. $1,500)
|$999
|$1,099
