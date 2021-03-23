 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here’s how the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro compare to Samsung and Apple

By Mitchell Clark
The OnePlus 9 has a slightly smaller screen Photo by Becca Farsace / The Verge

OnePlus has released its new batch of phones, the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro. As is the tradition with OnePlus, the phones are equipped with the latest high-end chips from Snapdragon, and are priced lower than most of the competition.

Both phones also include charging features that Apple and Samsung don’t match: they wirelessly charge at a super-fast 50W, and can charge at 65W over wired charging. They also both have Hasselblad’s camera tuning and software.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are very similar, but there are a few differences to watch out for:

  • The Pro has a bigger screen
  • The Pro includes a telephoto camera and mmWave 5G
  • The unlocked and T-Mobile versions of the Pro has IP68 certification — only the T-Mobile version of the regular phone is IP68 certified
  • The Pro includes “Hyper Touch” where it polls for finger input at 360Hz

At retail prices, the regular OnePlus 9 is $70 cheaper than Samsung’s regular Galaxy S21, and $100 cheaper than the iPhone 12. Both of those phones include mmWave and IP68 water resistance, but if those aren’t features you care about, it may be worth the savings to you.

OnePlus 9 Comparison

Category OnePlus 9 Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus iPhone 12
OS Oxygen OS (Based on Android 11) Android 11 (One UI) Android 11 (One UI) iOS 14
Display 6.55-inch OLED 6.2-inch OLED 6.7-inch OLED 6.1 inches, OLED
Resolution 2400 x 1080 2400 x 1080 2400 x 1080 2532 x 1170
Refresh rate up to 120Hz up to 120Hz up to 120Hz 60Hz
Dimensions (mm) NA / EU: 74.2 x 160 x 8.7 71.2 x 151.7 x 7.9 75.6 x 161.5 x 7.8 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.4
Weight NA / EU: 192g 171g 202g 164g
Battery capacity 4,500mAh 4,000mAh 4,800mAh 2,815mAh
Processor Snapdragon 888 US: Snapdragon 888 US: Snapdragon 888 A14 Bionic
RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB 8GB 4GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Ports USB-C charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port Lightning port
Rear cameras 48MP (f/1.8, all-Pixel AF, 1.12μm) wide angle, 50MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 2MP monochrome 12MP (f/1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.8µm) wide angle, 12MP (f/2.2, 1.4µm) ultrawide, 64MP (f/2.0, OIS, 0.8µm) 3X hybrid optic telephoto 12MP (f/1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.8µm) wide angle, 12MP (f/2.2, 1.4µm) ultrawide, 64MP (f/2.0, OIS, 0.8µm) 3X hybrid optic telephoto 12MP (f/1.6, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.4µm) wide angle, 12MP (f/2.4) ultrawide
Front cameras 16MP(f/2.4) 10MP (f/2.2, autofocus) 10MP (f/2.2, autofocus) 12MP (f/2.2)
Biometrics Fingerprint, face recognition Fingerprint, face recognition Fingerprint, face recognition Face ID
Waterproof No IP68 IP68 IP68
Wireless charging Yes Yes Yes Yes
5G sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz
Starting price $729 $799 $999 $829

The 9 Pro can’t quite match the all-out specs and features of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but it’s also priced well below it too. For fun, we also threw in Oppo’s latest flagship phone, which isn’t available for purchase in the US, but is pretty similar to the Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro Comparison

Category OnePlus 9 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra OPPO Find X3 Pro iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max
OS Oxygen OS (Based on Android 11) Android 11 (One UI) ColorOS 11 (Based on Android 11) iOS 14 iOS 14
Display 6.7-inch OLED 6.8-inch OLED 6.7 inches, OLED 6.1 inches, OLED 6.7 inches, OLED
Resolution 3216 x 1400 3200 x 1440 3216 x 1400 2532 x 1170 2778 x 1284
Refresh rate up to 120Hz up to 120Hz up to 120Hz 60Hz 60Hz
Dimensions (mm) 73.6 x 163.2 x 8.7 75.6 x 165.1 x 8.9 74 x 163.6 x 8.26 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.4 78.1 x 160.8 x 7.4
Weight 197g 229g 193g 189g 228g
Battery capacity 4,500mAh 5,000mAh 4500mAh 2,815mAh 3,687mAh
Processor Snapdragon 888 US: Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 A14 Bionic A14 Bionic
RAM 8GB, 12GB 12GB / 16GB 12GB 6GB 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB / 512GB 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Ports USB-C charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port Lightning port Lightning port
Rear cameras 48MP (f/1.8, OIS, all-pixel AF, 1.12 μm) wide angle, 50MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 8MP (f2.4, OIS) 3.3X telephoto, 2MP monochrome 108MP (f/1.8, OIS, 0.8µm) wide angle, 12MP (f/2.2, Dual Pixel AF, 1.4µm) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.22µm) 3X optical telephoto, 10MP (f/4.9, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.22µm) 10X optical telephoto 50MP (f/1.8, OIS, all-pixel AF) wide angle, 50MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 13MP (f.2.4) 5x hybrid-optical telephoto, 3MP (f/3) 60x magnification microlens 12MP (f/2.4) ultrawide, 12MP (f/1.6, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, 1.4µm) wide, 12MP (f/2.0, OIS, 1.0µm) 2X telephoto 12MP (f/2.4) ultrawide, 12MP (f/1.6, Dual Pixel AF, IBIS) wide, 12MP (f/2.2, OIS, 1.0µm) 2.5X telephoto
Front cameras 16MP(f/2.4) 40MP (f/2.2, autofocus) 32MP (f/2.4) 12MP (f/2.2) 12MP (f/2.2)
Biometrics Fingerprint, face recognition Fingerprint, face recognition Fingerprint, face recognition Face ID Face ID
Waterproof IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68
Wireless charging Yes Yes Yes (proprietary) Yes Yes
5G mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz sub-6Ghz mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz
Starting price $969 $1,199 £1,099 (approx. $1,500) $999 $1,099

