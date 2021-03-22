OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro: everything we know about the new phones coming on March 23rd

After a week of previews on Twitter and in the press, OnePlus’ new flagship phones are set to be officially announced at an event on March 23rd at 10AM ET. Alongside them, we expect to hear about a budget option as well as a new smartwatch.

OnePlus’ main focus with the 9 and 9 Pro seems to be the cameras, partnering with legendary camera maker Hasselblad for the phones. Whether it’ll help make the cameras excel or be more of a marketing gimmick is something that only testing will reveal, so we’ll post our reviews here when they’re live.

We’ll also post comparisons between the phones and their competitors, along with any other announcements OnePlus may make, so watch this space to see all of our coverage of the event — as well as all of the details OnePlus has already revealed.