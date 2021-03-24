It’s your last chance to get Disney Plus at its current subscription price

You have just two days left to lock in Disney Plus at its current price. Beginning on March 26th, Disney Plus subscribers based in the United States will have to pay $7.99 a month or $80 per year to access the robust library of movies and TV shows available on the streaming service. The company originally announced the pricing change in December of last year.

The new pricing for Disney Plus is a $1 increase, while the Disney Bundle, which includes streaming access to Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, will also be impacted, increasing from $12.99 per month to $13.99 per month for ad support, or from $18.99 per month to $19.99 per month for the plan with ad-free Hulu.

This is the first time Disney Plus has received a price hike, but it’s not surprising as more content comes to the streaming service in the coming months and years. Yesterday, Disney announced that both Black Widow and Cruella will simultaneously release on Disney Plus as $30 Premiere Access titles alongside their theatrical releases. This month, the streaming service also surpassed 100 million subscribers, less than a year and a half after the service launched.