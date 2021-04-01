The best video game subscription deals right now

Online game subscriptions are quite common in the gaming industry. Whether it's a subscription for an online service for multiplayer gaming or Netflix-like services that provide access to a massive library of games to play, gaming subscriptions provide good incentives and a lot of value for many gamers.

While sales tend to stay steady throughout the year, these subscription services will hold promotions or discounts now and then.

PlayStation subscription deals

PlayStation Plus is arguably the most popular subscription service available on PlayStation consoles. Subscribing comes with a few perks outside of occasional discounts on the PlayStation Store and playing (most) games online. Each month, Sony provides a rotation of games you can play for free so long as you have an active subscription. If you own a PS5, you have access to the PS Plus Collection, a digital library of “generation-defining games” originally released for the PS4.

A one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus normally retails for $60, but Eneba tends to sell digital keys for US subscribers for less than half of its usual price. Right now, US players can grab a year for $27. Otherwise, it is $60 at places like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. The service is also available for $10 a month or $25 for three months.

PlayStation Now is Sony’s cloud gaming service, allowing subscribers to stream games released on the PS2, PS3, and PS4 on their PS4, PS5, and PCs. The service tends to release new games into the library regularly.

New users can do a seven-day free trial to get a feel for the service. Otherwise, a monthly subscription costs $10, three months of the service in advance costs $25, and a year-long subscription is $60. Eneba has a one-year subscription available for $27, which is the lowest we have seen it go for, although Sony recently had a promotion where new subscribers could get one month free of charge. Alternatively, it is $60 at typical retailers, including Amazon and GameStop.

Xbox subscription deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is Microsoft’s flagship gaming subscription right now. Subscribing to this service nets you access to Game Pass Console and Game Pass PC. It bundles Xbox Live Gold, a premium online service. Additionally, Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, xCloud, is included with Game Pass Ultimate.

You can choose between a monthly plan for $15 or three months for $45. If you are new to Game Pass, you can get your first month for $1, and it will convert to a $15 monthly charge unless you cancel. If you are not a new user of the service but want to renew your subscription for one month only, Eneba is selling a single month for $9. If you want three months but don’t want to be billed automatically, you can grab it for its usual price at places like Amazon, GameStop, and Newegg.

Outside of Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft has two separate versions of the service, including one specifically for Xbox consoles, which is probably the better choice for gamers who solely play on the Xbox and are not interested in the other incentives offered by the Ultimate Tier. Again, you can get this model for $1 if you are new. Otherwise, it’s $10 a month, $60 for six months, or $112 for a full-year subscription.

Another subscription available on consoles is EA Play, which provides access to a slew of titles published by Electronic Arts. It’s available on a few platforms, including Xbox and PlayStation, but the service is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now. If you are subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate and buy an EA Play subscription, it will convert to a certain number of days or months.

Nintendo subscription deals

Nintendo Switch Online is a good service for owners of Nintendo’s hybrid console if they want to do the following: play online with friends, ensure that your saves are backed up in the cloud, or get access to a slate of on-demand games from the original Nintendo console and SNES console era. It comes in two forms: an individual membership, which provides access and perks through a single account, or a family membership, which provides access to the service via the same or multiple Switch consoles.

You can get a seven-day free trial for both. Otherwise, an individual membership costs $4 for one month, $8 for three, or $20 for a full year. You can do it directly through Nintendo’s eShop on the Switch itself; retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Humble, GameStop, and Target also sell three-month or one-year subscriptions. The best deal currently is at Eneba, which is selling three months for $7 or a full year for $18.

Family Memberships only include a full-year subscription, which you can buy for $35 at Best Buy and the Nintendo eShop.

PC gaming subscription deals

Xbox Game Pass for PC is available as a standalone service for those with a gaming PC who do not want all of the perks available with Game Pass Ultimate. Like the console version, Game Pass PC is available for $10 a month or $1 for your first month if you are a new user. Typically, retailers sell the PC-only service for three months, which is normally priced at $30. Currently, Eneba has one month available for $8 or three months for $23. Walmart also has a deal on a three-month subscription for $24.

EA Play is also available on PC, but the prices vary depending on whether you subscribe on Steam or Origin. If you subscribe to Steam, it is the same price as consoles ($5 per month, $30 annually). Origin has EA Play Pro, which costs $15 monthly or $100 per year. The key biggest difference between EA Play and Pro is the Pro version provides unlimited access to the publisher’s latest releases, similar to how Game Pass provides access to Xbox exclusives on the day those titles release.

Ubisoft Plus (formally UPlay Plus), like EA Play, is a gaming subscription service with a library of games published and developed by Ubisoft. You also receive access to new releases at launch, over 100 games in the library, and Amazon’s Luna and Google’s Stadia cloud gaming services. You can subscribe to a monthly plan, which is $15 each month.

Ubisoft Plus $15 Prices taken at time of publishing. Ubisoft’s gaming subscription service, which includes access to over 100 titles by the company, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. It also includes access to Amazon Luna and Google Stadia cloud gaming services. $15 at Ubisoft

Originally released in 2019, Humble Choice (formerly Humble Monthly) is a Humble Bundle gaming subscription. Each month, the company allows subscribers to choose from a curated list of 10 or more DRM-free games, which they can keep forever. Unlike some other services by the company, all of the games are revealed upfront. It comes in three tiers: Lite ($5 per month), Basic ($15 per month), and Premium ($20 per month).

Mobile game subscription deals

Released in 2019, Apple Arcade has its own dedicated tab located on the App Store. It is available on products that run iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS. It costs $5 per month, or you can get a year for just $50. All of the games available on the service are free of in-app purchases and pesky ads and the option to play these games offline. Subscribers can also share access with five other individuals via family sharing. New users can get a one-month free trial.

Apple Arcade $5 Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s online gaming subscription service allows users to play games from the library offline. It also includes no advertisements, and you can share your subscription with up to five other people via family sharing. $5 at Apple

Google Play Pass serves as a direct competitor to Apple Arcade and is available on Android devices. It features over 400 apps and games with no ads or in-app purchases. You can subscribe for $5 monthly or $30 annually.