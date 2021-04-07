The Verge’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2021

Some ideas for relieving the day’s stresses

It’s been a very hard year for us all — but especially for moms, who have had to deal with not only the worry about the pandemic itself, but its effect on their work schedules, their kids’ schooling and socialization, and all of the other issues that have come up over the past year. So for Mother’s Day this year, it could be a good idea to give mom a gift that will allow her to relax, if only for a few hours.

We’ve put together a list of about 30 possible gifts that might give your mom — or you — a short vacation from stress. Have a look, and see if any of these work for you or at least give you some ideas of the ways that you, your family, and your friends can take a break.