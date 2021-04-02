Where to buy the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

OnePlus’ new line of smartphones — the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro — are now available for purchase at several retailers. A successor to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the 9 and 9 Pro start at $729.
If you want to hear our thoughts before you buy, check out our review video for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro above. Additionally, you can check out our written reviews linked below.
WHERE TO BUY THE ONEPLUS 9
- You can order an unlocked OnePlus 9 directly through the OnePlus website, which costs $729 before tax. It’s available in both colors (black and winter mist) and only comes in one configuration, which includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you have a phone to trade in, you can receive up to $370 in credit, which you can use to purchase your new OnePlus 9.
- Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 9 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the winter mist color available for $730.
- Best Buy has the unlocked OnePlus 9 in either black or winter mist for $729.99, or you can pay $30.42 per month for 24 months if you prefer a payment plan instead.
- B&H Photo has a few storage configurations available for the OnePlus 9. You can get a model with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM in black or winter mist for $729.99. Or you can buy the 256GB model, which includes 12GB of RAM, for $829.99, but it only comes in black. The retail price nets you an unlocked OnePlus 9 smartphone regardless of color and storage configuration.
- T-Mobile has the OnePlus 9 for $729.99 in both black and winter mist. It’s available in only one configuration, which is 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You can either pay in full or select the option that allows you to pay $30.42 a month for 24 months.
WHERE TO BUY THE ONEPLUS 9 PRO
- You can buy an unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro from the OnePlus website, which costs $1,069 and is available in two colors — green and morning mist. It includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you have a phone to trade in, you can receive up to $370 in credit, which you can use to purchase your new OnePlus 9 Pro.
- Amazon has an unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in morning mist available for $1,069.
- Best Buy has an unlocked OnePlus 9 with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM available for $1,069.99. The phone is available in green or morning mist.
- B&H Photo has an unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro available starting at $969.99, which nets you 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM, but it is only available in the green color variant. Alternatively, you can buy the OnePlus 9 Pro, with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM in either green or morning mist for only $1,069.99.
- T-Mobile has the OnePlus 9 Pro available in only one color (morning mist), and one storage configuration (256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM), which you can pay in full for $1,068 or you can select a monthly plan, which as you paying $44.50 a month for 24 months.