Where to buy the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

OnePlus’ new line of smartphones — the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro — are now available for purchase at several retailers. A successor to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the 9 and 9 Pro start at $729.

If you want to hear our thoughts before you buy, check out our review video for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro above. Additionally, you can check out our written reviews linked below.

WHERE TO BUY THE ONEPLUS 9

You can order an unlocked OnePlus 9 directly through the OnePlus website, which costs $729 before tax. It’s available in both colors (black and winter mist) and only comes in one configuration, which includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you have a phone to trade in, you can receive up to $370 in credit, which you can use to purchase your new OnePlus 9.

Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 9 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the winter mist color available for $730.

Best Buy has the unlocked OnePlus 9 in either black or winter mist for $729.99, or you can pay $30.42 per month for 24 months if you prefer a payment plan instead.

B&H Photo has a few storage configurations available for the OnePlus 9. You can get a model with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM in black or winter mist for $729.99. Or you can buy the 256GB model, which includes 12GB of RAM, for $829.99, but it only comes in black. The retail price nets you an unlocked OnePlus 9 smartphone regardless of color and storage configuration.

T-Mobile has the OnePlus 9 for $729.99 in both black and winter mist. It’s available in only one configuration, which is 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You can either pay in full or select the option that allows you to pay $30.42 a month for 24 months.

WHERE TO BUY THE ONEPLUS 9 PRO