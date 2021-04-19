The best deals on 4K TVs

There are a lot of 4K TVs available to choose from, complete with a wide variety of prices and performance. But even if your budget is less than $500, you can get a good 4K TV in a bigger size than you might expect. Whether you want a secondary TV for a bedroom or a high-end, next-gen-gaming-ready OLED, we’ve picked out the best TV deals across four common categories:

Best 4K TV deals for most people

Best budget 4K TVs

Best OLED TVs

Best 4K TVs for the PS5 and Xbox Series X

We will provide regular updates to this post so be sure to check back regularly for the most up-to-date info on the deals available.

A 55-inch TV is the most popular size available now. It is not too big, nor is it too small, making it a safe size if you’re looking to upgrade the TV in a living room or bedroom.

Vizio’s M-series 4K TVs have QLED panels, making the lineup one of the better options for color contrast and accuracy. They include four HDMI 2.0 ports, which makes it easy to hook up a variety of set-top boxes or gaming consoles at the same time. This TV is available in four sizes (50, 55, 65, and 70 inches). Best Buy has the M-series on sale in various sizes, but only if you log into a (free) My Best Buy account. The 55-inch model is available for $480 ($20 off).

Vizio 55-inch M-series 4K TV $480

$500

4% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Vizio’s M55Q7-H1 is a 55-inch 4K TV with a QLED panel for better color and contrast accuracy. It features four HDMI 2.0 ports, each of which support variable refresh rates up to 60Hz at 4K resolution. $480 at Best Buy (with My Best Buy account)

The TCL 6-Series R635 model is a good option if you are looking for a reasonably priced TV in terms of price and performance. This model also includes Mini-LED backlighting, which brings better brightness and contrast while in use. The R635 model in the 55-inch size is available for $698 at Walmart right now. You can also get it in 65- or 75-inch sizes if you want something bigger.

Samsung’s Crystal TU-8000 series line of TVs offers many features, such as multiple screen mirroring. It’s available in a wide variety of sizes, ranging from 43 all the way to 85 inches. Right now, the 55-inch model is $498 at Amazon, which is $52 off its usual price of $550.

Samsung Crystal TU-8000 series UHD TV $498

$550

10% off Prices taken at time of publishing. An affordable 4K UHD TV with interesting features, such as multiple screen mirroring and super low input lag. $498 at Amazon

Best TV deals on a budget

You don’t have to spend a lot for a 4K TV: $500 or less can still get good image quality. This includes Toshiba’s 50-inch Smart FireTV Edition 4K LED, which normally retails for $380. As the name implies, it offers the option to stream content on services like Disney Plus or Netflix and includes the option to watch live TV. You can get a 50-inch model for $400 at Best Buy or step up to the 55-inch model for just $30 more.

TCL also competitively priced televisions, and its 4-series line is one of the more affordable options on the market. The S435 model features a built-in Roku interface; dual-band Wi-Fi; support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice assistants; and HDR10. You can get the 43-inch model for $258 at Amazon or $260 at Target.

Hisense’s H6510 model is a good option if you want to buy a 4K LED TV at a competitive price. A Best Buy exclusive, the H6510 includes Android TV software built in and has three HDMI ports. It comes in three additional sizes (65, 75, and 85 inches). Right now, you can get the 55-inch model for $380 ($20 off its regular price).

Hisense H6510 4K HDR TV $380

$400

6% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Hisense’s H6510 4K LED TV doesn’t cost a fortune. This TV model ships with Android TV software built in and has three HDMI ports. It’s exclusive to Best Buy. $380 at Best Buy (55-inch,with My Best Buy account)

Best deals on OLED TVs

OLED televisions offer the best image quality in a mainstream TV. LG’s BX line supports HDMI 2.1, meaning this TV is perfect for people looking to take advantage of their next-gen consoles, the PS5 or Xbox Series X. You can get it in either the 55- or 65-inch sizes and save up to $200 on it, depending on the size. The popular 55-inch model is currently $1,297 at Amazon.

Sony’s A8H OLED TV has sterling picture quality and contrast, and it runs Google’s Android TV software. It comes in two sizes, 55 and 65 inches, and the starting price is $1,900. But you can get the 55-inch model for as low as $1,498 at Amazon and B&H Photo. The 65-inch is also on sale for $2,298 at B&H Photo, about $200 off its usual $2,500 price tag.

Despite the high price tag, LG’s Gallery Series GX OLED is a good television for people looking to mimic a cinematic experience. It also includes built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, and for those who also want to use this TV for gaming, it does include Nvidia G-Sync and HDMI 2.1 support so that it can take full advantage of the RTX 30-series cards or Sony’s and Microsoft’s next-gen gaming consoles. You can get the 55-inch for as low as $1,797 at Amazon and Walmart. There are also 65- and 70-inch models available.

LG GX Series OLED TV (55-inch) $1,797

$2,000

11% off Prices taken at time of publishing. If you are looking for a TV that can provide a solid cinematic experience for TV shows and movies, LG’s GX series is a good choice. It includes support for Dolby Atmos, but it is also a good TV for gaming thanks to its support for Nvidia G-Sync and includes HDMI 2.1. $1,797 at Amazon

$1,797 at Walmart

4K TVs for the Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X

Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X can play 4K games with HDR at up to 120 frames per second. So naturally, if you don’t have a TV that takes full advantage of the consoles, it might be time to upgrade. For the best experience, you’ll want a TV that supports HDMI 2.1.

Vizio recently released its first OLED TV, and it is a good option for people looking to buy a TV that takes full advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware. It supports HDR and HDMI 2.1, so you can game at up to 120Hz in 4K. Best Buy currently has a deal on this TV where you can buy the 65-inch for $1,900 ($100 off).

Vizio 4K OLED TV $1,900

$2,000

6% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Vizio is a newcomer to the OLED TV space, but it’s using the same beautiful LG panel as everyone else — and pricing it for much less. The Vizio OLED should be a perfect fit for either the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, thanks to its fluid 120Hz 4K gaming capabilities, and the perfect blacks will make your Netflix content look great, too. $1,900 at Best Buy (65-inch)

Alternatively, there is LG’s CX series of TVs. It includes support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync adaptive sync technologies and a low 1ms response time. The big difference between the CX and BX is the CX line can have slightly better brightness, which is better for HDR content. It comes in three sizes: 55, 65, and 77 inches. Right now, you can grab a 65-inch for as low as $1,950 at Amazon.

Samsung’s Q80T is one of the best LCD TVs on the market, and it is also a good option for the next-gen console early adopters. It includes vibrant and accurate colors, supports 120Hz gaming, and includes a variable refresh rate. Right now, you can get a 65-inch model for $1,600 at Best Buy and Samsung.