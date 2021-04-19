In January, the future looked bright for net neutrality. After a surprise victory in the Georgia special elections, Democrats gained a majority in the Senate, opening the door for aggressive new Federal Communications Commission leadership that could reinstate net neutrality by regulatory order. There was even talk of passing a bill that would enshrine net neutrality in law.

In the three months since then, not much has happened. Preoccupied with the pandemic, the Biden White House has focused on shepherding through its relief and rebuilding efforts, a pair of massive spending bills that require every bit of political capital Democrats can spare. As a result, even basic measures like appointing a new FCC chair have taken a back seat to more urgent matters. But that may finally be changing, with rumblings from the FCC and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) poised to introduce a net neutrality bill in Congress in the months to come.

