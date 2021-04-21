How the M1-powered iPad Pro compares to other iPad models

Apple has announced the next generation of its iPad Pro line. But most of the biggest changes for Apple’s flagship tablet are largely on the inside. The latest iPad Pros feature a new eight-core M1 processor; the same chip featured in the most recent model refreshes for the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and the newly announced iMac.

Like last year, the iPad Pro comes in two sizes: 11 inches and 12.9 inches. The 12.9-inch model this year also includes a new Mini-LED screen, which Apple is branding as a “Liquid Retina XDR” display. The iPad Pro 2021 refreshes also include support for Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4, in addition to 5G connectivity. Both iPad Pros also feature a new 12-megapixel ultrawide camera that can automatically track you during video calls.

Of course, specs don’t always tell how much has changed between model refreshes. And it can be easy to presume, at first glance, that not much has changed — especially if you own a 2020 iPad Pro. If you want to see how both iPad Pro models with the M1 chip compare to the other three iPads Apple currently sells, along with the 2020 Pro models, take a look at the chart below.

iPad comparison April 2021 Category 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th-gen) 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd-gen) 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th-gen) 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd-gen) iPad Air (4th-gen) iPad (8th-gen) iPad mini (5th-gen) Category 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th-gen) 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd-gen) 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th-gen) 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd-gen) iPad Air (4th-gen) iPad (8th-gen) iPad mini (5th-gen) Screen type 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display 11-inch Liquid Retina display 12.9‑inch Liquid Retina display 11‑inch Liquid Retina display 10.9‑inch Liquid Retina display 10.2-inch Retina display 7.9-inch Retina display Resolution 2732 x 2048 2388 x 1668 2732 x 2048 2388 x 1668 2360 x 1640 2160 x 1620 2048 x 1536 Front camera 12 megapixels 12 megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels 1.2 megapixels 7 megapixels Rear camera 12 megapixels (10-megapixel ultrawide) 12 megapixels (10-megapixel ultrawide) 12 megapixels (10-megapixel ultrawide) 12 megapixels (10-megapixel ultrawide) 12 megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Stylus support Apple Pencil (2nd-gen) Apple Pencil (2nd-gen) Apple Pencil (2nd-gen) Apple Pencil (2nd-gen) Apple Pencil (2nd-gen) Apple Pencil (1st-gen) Apple Pencil (1st-gen) Keyboard support Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboards Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboards Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboards Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboards Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboards Smart Keyboard (non-folio) and Bluetooth keyboards Only Bluetooth keyboards Port Thunderbolt / USB 4 Thunderbolt / USB 4 USB-C USB-C USB-C Lightning Lightning Processor Apple M1 chip Apple M1 chip A12Z Bionic A12Z Bionic A14 Bionic A12 Bionic A12 Bionic Storage 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1 / 2TB 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1 / 2TB 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1TB 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1TB 64 / 256GB 32 / 128GB 64 / 256GB Weight 1.5 pounds (Wi-Fi) / 1.51 pounds (Wi-Fi + Cellular) 1.03 pounds (Wi-Fi) / 1.04 pounds (Wi-Fi + Cellular) 1.41 pounds 1.04 pounds 1 pound 1.08 pounds 0.68 pound Price (Wi-Fi) $1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399 / $1,799 / $2,199 $799 / $899 / $1,099 / $1,499 / $1,899 $999 / $1,099 / $1,299 / $1,499 $799 / $899 / $1,099 / $1,299 $599 / $749 $329 / $429 $399 / $549 Price (Wi-Fi + Cellular) $1,299 / $1,399 / $1,599 / $1,999 / $2,399 $999 / $1,099 / $1,299 / $1,699 / $2,099 $1,149 / $1,249 / $1,449 / $1,649 $949 / $1,049 / $1,249 / $1,449 $729 / $879 $459 / $559 $529 / $679 Authentication Face ID Face ID Face ID Face ID Touch ID built into power button Touch ID built into home button Touch ID built into home button Battery life 10 hours 10 hours 10 hours 10 hours 10 hours 10 hours 10 hours Misc. LIDAR, ProMotion, Wi-Fi 6, 5G millimeter-wave, four-speaker system, no headphone jack LIDAR, ProMotion, Wi-Fi 6, 5G millimeter-wave, four-speaker system, no headphone jack LIDAR, ProMotion, True Tone, Wi-Fi 6, four-speaker system, no headphone jack LIDAR, ProMotion, True Tone, Wi-Fi 6, four-speaker system, no headphone jack True Tone, Wi-Fi 6, two-speaker system, no headphone jack Two-speaker system, headphone jack True Tone, two-speaker system, Headphone jack