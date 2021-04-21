How the M1-powered iPad Pro compares to other iPad models

Apple has announced the next generation of its iPad Pro line. But most of the biggest changes for Apple’s flagship tablet are largely on the inside. The latest iPad Pros feature a new eight-core M1 processor; the same chip featured in the most recent model refreshes for the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and the newly announced iMac.
Like last year, the iPad Pro comes in two sizes: 11 inches and 12.9 inches. The 12.9-inch model this year also includes a new Mini-LED screen, which Apple is branding as a “Liquid Retina XDR” display. The iPad Pro 2021 refreshes also include support for Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4, in addition to 5G connectivity. Both iPad Pros also feature a new 12-megapixel ultrawide camera that can automatically track you during video calls.
Of course, specs don’t always tell how much has changed between model refreshes. And it can be easy to presume, at first glance, that not much has changed — especially if you own a 2020 iPad Pro. If you want to see how both iPad Pro models with the M1 chip compare to the other three iPads Apple currently sells, along with the 2020 Pro models, take a look at the chart below.
iPad comparison April 2021
|Category
|12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th-gen)
|11-inch iPad Pro (3rd-gen)
|12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th-gen)
|11-inch iPad Pro (2nd-gen)
|iPad Air (4th-gen)
|iPad (8th-gen)
|iPad mini (5th-gen)
|Screen type
|12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
|11-inch Liquid Retina display
|12.9‑inch Liquid Retina display
|11‑inch Liquid Retina display
|10.9‑inch Liquid Retina display
|10.2-inch Retina display
|7.9-inch Retina display
|Resolution
|2732 x 2048
|2388 x 1668
|2732 x 2048
|2388 x 1668
|2360 x 1640
|2160 x 1620
|2048 x 1536
|Front camera
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|1.2 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Rear camera
|12 megapixels (10-megapixel ultrawide)
|12 megapixels (10-megapixel ultrawide)
|12 megapixels (10-megapixel ultrawide)
|12 megapixels (10-megapixel ultrawide)
|12 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Stylus support
|Apple Pencil (2nd-gen)
|Apple Pencil (2nd-gen)
|Apple Pencil (2nd-gen)
|Apple Pencil (2nd-gen)
|Apple Pencil (2nd-gen)
|Apple Pencil (1st-gen)
|Apple Pencil (1st-gen)
|Keyboard support
|Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboards
|Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboards
|Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboards
|Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboards
|Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboards
|Smart Keyboard (non-folio) and Bluetooth keyboards
|Only Bluetooth keyboards
|Port
|Thunderbolt / USB 4
|Thunderbolt / USB 4
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Processor
|Apple M1 chip
|Apple M1 chip
|A12Z Bionic
|A12Z Bionic
|A14 Bionic
|A12 Bionic
|A12 Bionic
|Storage
|128 / 256 / 512GB / 1 / 2TB
|128 / 256 / 512GB / 1 / 2TB
|128 / 256 / 512GB / 1TB
|128 / 256 / 512GB / 1TB
|64 / 256GB
|32 / 128GB
|64 / 256GB
|Weight
|1.5 pounds (Wi-Fi) / 1.51 pounds (Wi-Fi + Cellular)
|1.03 pounds (Wi-Fi) / 1.04 pounds (Wi-Fi + Cellular)
|1.41 pounds
|1.04 pounds
|1 pound
|1.08 pounds
|0.68 pound
|Price (Wi-Fi)
|$1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399 / $1,799 / $2,199
|$799 / $899 / $1,099 / $1,499 / $1,899
|$999 / $1,099 / $1,299 / $1,499
|$799 / $899 / $1,099 / $1,299
|$599 / $749
|$329 / $429
|$399 / $549
|Price (Wi-Fi + Cellular)
|$1,299 / $1,399 / $1,599 / $1,999 / $2,399
|$999 / $1,099 / $1,299 / $1,699 / $2,099
|$1,149 / $1,249 / $1,449 / $1,649
|$949 / $1,049 / $1,249 / $1,449
|$729 / $879
|$459 / $559
|$529 / $679
|Authentication
|Face ID
|Face ID
|Face ID
|Face ID
|Touch ID built into power button
|Touch ID built into home button
|Touch ID built into home button
|Battery life
|10 hours
|10 hours
|10 hours
|10 hours
|10 hours
|10 hours
|10 hours
|Misc.
|LIDAR, ProMotion, Wi-Fi 6, 5G millimeter-wave, four-speaker system, no headphone jack
|LIDAR, ProMotion, Wi-Fi 6, 5G millimeter-wave, four-speaker system, no headphone jack
|LIDAR, ProMotion, True Tone, Wi-Fi 6, four-speaker system, no headphone jack
|LIDAR, ProMotion, True Tone, Wi-Fi 6, four-speaker system, no headphone jack
|True Tone, Wi-Fi 6, two-speaker system, no headphone jack
|Two-speaker system, headphone jack
|True Tone, two-speaker system, Headphone jack