The best deals on Apple MacBooks right now

With multiple configurations and various MacBook models available for purchase, including ones equipped with the new M1 processor, finding a deal on an Apple MacBook is not very hard.

We’ll run through discounts currently available for the latest MacBook models as well as any deals on the Mac mini computer. Of course, there are frequent discounts available for older Intel-based configurations, and we’ll also highlight those when we find them.

Alternatively, purchasing refurbished is another way to save money on an Apple computer. Apple’s refurbished store provides a full one-year warranty on all products and generally has discounts of 15 to 20 percent off the price of a new model. Two other retailers to look at for refurbished MacBooks are Amazon and Best Buy.

MacBook Air deals

The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop. It’s best suited for typical productivity work, with a comfortable keyboard, excellent trackpad, and all-day battery life. The most recent model includes the Apple-designed M1 processor and lacks a fan for quiet, efficient performance.

The base configuration of MacBook Air with the M1 chip has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD and typically sells for $999. Right now, you can get it for $899 ($100 off) at Amazon; B&H Photo has price-matched Amazon, but only the silver and gold models are discounted.

Amazon also has the 512GB configuration on sale; you can get it in silver for $1,170 ($79 off) or space gray for $1,180 ($69 off).

MacBook Pro deals

The MacBook Pro comes in more sizes and options than the Air, and it’s more geared toward demanding use cases. The base model is the 13-inch M1-powered variant, which includes a brighter screen and longer battery life compared to the M1 Air. The M1 MacBook Pro 13 normally starts at $1299, but it’s on sale for $150 off at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo.

Of course, you can buy some older MacBook Pro models: one includes the 13-inch mid-2020 model. It features four Thunderbolt ports, Ice Lake processors, a new keyboard, increased RAM, and storage configurations. You can save $200 on the 13-inch model at Amazon, which is available in two configurations: a 10th Gen i7 Intel processor and 512GB of storage, or you can buy one with 1TB of storage and a 2.0GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.

If you want a bigger laptop with more horsepower, the MacBook Pro 16 is the top-of-the-line model. Compared to the processor, it has a better keyboard, newer processors, and better speakers. Amazon has an Intel Core i7 CPU and 512GB of storage configuration in space gray on sale for $2,199 ($200 off). There’s also another configuration available in the same color, but more storage (1TB) and an Intel Core i9 processor available for $2,499 ($300 off).

Mac mini deals

While it is not an Apple laptop, the Mac mini is an affordable desktop computer with macOS. It does not include a display, keyboard, or mouse (so you’ll have to supply your own), but this compact machine is an excellent performer if you aren’t concerned about portability.

Like the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13, the mini has Apple’s new M1 processor. It starts at $699, with the price varying based on your RAM and storage configurations. We have seen this computer go down as low as $600 (for the base model), but you can get it currently for its usual starting price of $699 at Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo.