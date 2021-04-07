The Verge’s Father’s Day Gift Guide 2021
If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.
Finding a good gift for Father’s Day can be really difficult — especially with all those “traditional” dad gifts out there that are just, well, boring. So this year, we’ve looked around for some special, interesting gifts for dad in a wide range of types and prices.
We’ve got a bunch of stuff for the do-it-yourselfer: a Leatherman multitool, the ultimate gardening tool, and a whiskey- and rum-making kit. For the tech enthusiast, we’ve got a VR device, a gaming mouse, and a mini electric screwdriver set. And for the lovers of quirk, we offer a New York City brunch, a desk toy that can form a dodecahedron, and a subscription for two vinyl records a month, among a load of other great gift ideas. Enjoy!
Chromecast with Google TV
Google’s Chromecast has always been a low-cost method for streaming your favorite apps on your TV. Its new interface makes it easy to find and subscribe to all of your favorite programs.
Apple TV 4K
The Apple TV 4K is a great TV box for sharing photos, watching videos, and playing music for a party. Sure, it’s a bit of an expensive gift, but this is a shiny new version, and it is on its way. And even better, it has a new remote.
ABLY Mini Electric Screwdriver Set
This powered screwdriver with dozens of bits is an indispensable tool for anyone who likes taking apart gadgets or small electronics. This one also comes with a handy magnetic mat for organizing screws. It’s perfect for when dad wants to upgrade the RAM in his gaming laptop.
Logitech G502 Lightspeed gaming mouse
Judged to be the best gaming mouse by The Verge, this wireless mouse is comfortable, feature-packed, fast, and accurate — the perfect gift for an enthusiastic gamer.
Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds
These wireless earbuds offer pleasing bass-heavy sound, reliable performance, and they can connect with two devices — like a phone and laptop — at the same time.
Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds
The best wireless earbuds to get if dad operates in the Apple ecosystem: great sound, easy to use, and fantastic to make calls with.
Apple Watch SE
A smartwatch is a great gift. If dad is an Apple person, the Apple Watch SE will help him track his exercise, keep in touch, listen to tunes — and even tell the time.
Ticwatch Pro 3
If dad’s an Android user, the Ticwatch Pro 3 is a good-looking watch that should take care of everything he needs in a smartwatch. According to our reviewer, it takes Wear OS as far as it can go.
Oculus Quest 2 headset
It’s fun to game with others, but sometimes it’s even better to slip off into your own little virtual world. The Oculus Quest 2 is a smart purchase if dad wants to explore virtual environments or get sweaty moving to the music in Beat Saber.
Misto oil sprayer
This reusable spray bottle lets you evenly coat veggies, meats, and anything in between with oil, vinegar, lemon juice, sherry, or other liquids. It makes cooking easy and enjoyable for the foodie dad.
Miir 12oz Camp Cup
This attractive and well-designed insulated coffee cup is perfect for the parent who constantly has to microwave their cold coffee.
Barebones Living Classic Walnut Hori-Hori
It’s a spade, knife, twine cutter, saw, and even bottle opener — an all-in-one gardening tool with a beautiful walnut handle.
Whiskey- and rum-making kit
You can age and season your own spirits in this fashionable tabletop barrel. It can be used three times with the included essences so it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
The Original Craft Beer Club
If your dad is a beer enthusiast, a subscription to the Original Craft Beer Club can be the gift that gives all year round. For $45 a month, he’ll get 12 beers, two from each craft brewery, along with bonus gifts and a newsletter.
Russ & Daughters New York brunch
Celebrate the bagel connoisseur in your life who finds themselves far from NYC with the Russ & Daughters brunch. It includes bagels, lox, cream cheese, babka, and coffee for six.
Leatherman Free P2 multitool
This P2 multitool (pliers, scissors, screwdrivers, wire stripper, etc.) can flip in and out one-handed, thanks to a combination of lightly spring-loaded locks and magnetic clasps. If you need to quickly snip a zip tie on a kid’s new scooter or slice into a grilled chicken breast to test doneness, it’s a snap.
Leuchtturm1917 ruled notebook
If someone needs to quickly jot down an address, name, or thought, there’s nothing like a notebook. These classy little notebooks are the perfect size to slip into a pocket, and they come in a wide range of colors to suit dad’s taste.
Custom money clip
If dad is still into cash, this money clip offers a way to carry bills around with convenience and class. You can personalize it with initials, a name, or any message up to 100 characters.
Speks Geode desk toy
This fidget toy is made up of magnetic pentagons that can form a dodecahedron or be built up into a variety of weird constructions. It’s a great way to keep hands busy during boring Zoom meetings or for quick work breaks.
Vintage ballcaps
Dads look cool in these vintage baseball caps from Ebbets Field Flannels. There’s a whole variety of styles representing teams from long-closed leagues to choose from.
Zyllion Shiatsu back and neck massager
If your favorite parent has a sore back or sore muscles from chasing after toddlers, this home massager can help. According to The Strategist, this is the best model to get — and it’s way cheaper than going to a massage therapist.
Ultralight single hammock
This lightweight hammock is made of parachute fabric and packs up small so dad can bring it to the park, a campsite, or just hang it up in the backyard to relax.
La-Z-Boy recliner
This gift is on the expensive side, but it’s worth it. It is actually the most comfortable chair ever, especially if dad has back pain. And even if he doesn’t, it’s great for working from home and relaxing.
Squirrel-resistant bird feeder
For the dads and dads-in-spirit, this squirrel-resistant bird feeder gives you more bang for your buck on birdseed and happier birds to watch (since they won’t have to vanish every time a squirrel shows up).
Sector 9 Lookout Lei 41-inch longboard
Nothing says Cool Dad more than a Skater Dad. Whether it’s his first time longboarding or maybe he’d like to pick up a new hobby, a longboard makes a really fun gift.
Mpix framed prints
Framed prints of the family photos that are currently languishing on your phone always make terrific gifts. Mpix is the consumer imprint for Millers, a longtime professional photo lab, and it excels at both quality and speed.
WPA-era National Park posters
Commemorate a favorite family vacation with a faithful reproduction of one of the Works Progress Administration’s National Park serigraphed posters, designed between 1935 and 1943. (Frame not included.)
Marvel Unlimited subscription
Yeah, the Marvel movies are great, but comics is the medium where superheroes started. Give the nerdy dad in your life access to over 28,000 digital comics for just $9.99 a month.
Black Box Record Club
If your dad loves to talk about the good old days, why not let him rock out like the oldster he is with this vinyl subscription. He’ll get two new records a month, curated by experts based on his unique tastes.
The Pharcyde’s Bizarre Ride (25th anniversary edition)
If the dad in your life recently dusted off his record player and listened to “Passin’ Me By” from ‘92 on repeat, he might like this 25th anniversary edition of The Pharcyde’s Bizarre Ride.
