The Verge’s Father’s Day Gift Guide 2021

A bunch of traditional and not-so-traditional gift ideas
May 5th, 2021, 9:00am EDT
By Verge Staff

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Finding a good gift for Father’s Day can be really difficult — especially with all those “traditional” dad gifts out there that are just, well, boring. So this year, we’ve looked around for some special, interesting gifts for dad in a wide range of types and prices.

We’ve got a bunch of stuff for the do-it-yourselfer: a Leatherman multitool, the ultimate gardening tool, and a whiskey- and rum-making kit. For the tech enthusiast, we’ve got a VR device, a gaming mouse, and a mini electric screwdriver set. And for the lovers of quirk, we offer a New York City brunch, a desk toy that can form a dodecahedron, and a subscription for two vinyl records a month, among a load of other great gift ideas. Enjoy!

Chromecast with Google TV

Google’s Chromecast has always been a low-cost method for streaming your favorite apps on your TV. Its new interface makes it easy to find and subscribe to all of your favorite programs.

$50 at GOOGLE

$50 at BEST BUY

Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K is a great TV box for sharing photos, watching videos, and playing music for a party. Sure, it’s a bit of an expensive gift, but this is a shiny new version, and it is on its way. And even better, it has a new remote.

$179 at APPLE

$164 at AMAZON

ABLY Mini Electric Screwdriver Set

This powered screwdriver with dozens of bits is an indispensable tool for anyone who likes taking apart gadgets or small electronics. This one also comes with a handy magnetic mat for organizing screws. It’s perfect for when dad wants to upgrade the RAM in his gaming laptop.

$46 at AMAZON

Logitech G502 Lightspeed gaming mouse

Judged to be the best gaming mouse by The Verge, this wireless mouse is comfortable, feature-packed, fast, and accurate — the perfect gift for an enthusiastic gamer.

$104 at AMAZON

$104 at BEST BUY

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds

These wireless earbuds offer pleasing bass-heavy sound, reliable performance, and they can connect with two devices — like a phone and laptop — at the same time.

$130 at AMAZON

$130 at BEST BUY

Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds

The best wireless earbuds to get if dad operates in the Apple ecosystem: great sound, easy to use, and fantastic to make calls with.

$249 at APPLE

$197 at AMAZON

Apple Watch SE

A smartwatch is a great gift. If dad is an Apple person, the Apple Watch SE will help him track his exercise, keep in touch, listen to tunes — and even tell the time.

$279 at APPLE

$279 at AMAZON

Ticwatch Pro 3

If dad’s an Android user, the Ticwatch Pro 3 is a good-looking watch that should take care of everything he needs in a smartwatch. According to our reviewer, it takes Wear OS as far as it can go.

$300 at AMAZON

Oculus Quest 2 headset

It’s fun to game with others, but sometimes it’s even better to slip off into your own little virtual world. The Oculus Quest 2 is a smart purchase if dad wants to explore virtual environments or get sweaty moving to the music in Beat Saber.

$299 at OCULUS

Misto oil sprayer

This reusable spray bottle lets you evenly coat veggies, meats, and anything in between with oil, vinegar, lemon juice, sherry, or other liquids. It makes cooking easy and enjoyable for the foodie dad.

$10 at AMAZON

$10 at TARGET

Miir 12oz Camp Cup

This attractive and well-designed insulated coffee cup is perfect for the parent who constantly has to microwave their cold coffee.

$25 at MIIR

$25 at AMAZON

Barebones Living Classic Walnut Hori-Hori

It’s a spade, knife, twine cutter, saw, and even bottle opener — an all-in-one gardening tool with a beautiful walnut handle.

$40 at AMAZON

$26 at BED BATH & BEYOND

Whiskey- and rum-making kit

You can age and season your own spirits in this fashionable tabletop barrel. It can be used three times with the included essences so it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

$75 at UNCOMMON GOODS

The Original Craft Beer Club

If your dad is a beer enthusiast, a subscription to the Original Craft Beer Club can be the gift that gives all year round. For $45 a month, he’ll get 12 beers, two from each craft brewery, along with bonus gifts and a newsletter.

$45 / month at CRAFT BEER CLUB

Russ & Daughters New York brunch

Celebrate the bagel connoisseur in your life who finds themselves far from NYC with the Russ & Daughters brunch. It includes bagels, lox, cream cheese, babka, and coffee for six.

$179 at RUSS AND DAUGHTERS

Leatherman Free P2 multitool

This P2 multitool (pliers, scissors, screwdrivers, wire stripper, etc.) can flip in and out one-handed, thanks to a combination of lightly spring-loaded locks and magnetic clasps. If you need to quickly snip a zip tie on a kid’s new scooter or slice into a grilled chicken breast to test doneness, it’s a snap.

$120 at LEATHERMAN

$120 at AMAZON

Leuchtturm1917 ruled notebook

If someone needs to quickly jot down an address, name, or thought, there’s nothing like a notebook. These classy little notebooks are the perfect size to slip into a pocket, and they come in a wide range of colors to suit dad’s taste.

$13 at LEUCHTTURM

$13 at AMAZON

Custom money clip

If dad is still into cash, this money clip offers a way to carry bills around with convenience and class. You can personalize it with initials, a name, or any message up to 100 characters.

$16 at ETSY

Speks Geode desk toy

This fidget toy is made up of magnetic pentagons that can form a dodecahedron or be built up into a variety of weird constructions. It’s a great way to keep hands busy during boring Zoom meetings or for quick work breaks.

$20 at AMAZON

Vintage ballcaps

Dads look cool in these vintage baseball caps from Ebbets Field Flannels. There’s a whole variety of styles representing teams from long-closed leagues to choose from.

$49 at EBBETS FLANNEL

Zyllion Shiatsu back and neck massager

If your favorite parent has a sore back or sore muscles from chasing after toddlers, this home massager can help. According to The Strategist, this is the best model to get — and it’s way cheaper than going to a massage therapist.

$50.00 at AMAZON

Ultralight single hammock

This lightweight hammock is made of parachute fabric and packs up small so dad can bring it to the park, a campsite, or just hang it up in the backyard to relax.

$65 at HUMMINGBIRD HAMMOCKS

$65 at AMAZON

La-Z-Boy recliner

This gift is on the expensive side, but it’s worth it. It is actually the most comfortable chair ever, especially if dad has back pain. And even if he doesn’t, it’s great for working from home and relaxing.

$399 at LA-Z-BOY

Squirrel-resistant bird feeder

For the dads and dads-in-spirit, this squirrel-resistant bird feeder gives you more bang for your buck on birdseed and happier birds to watch (since they won’t have to vanish every time a squirrel shows up).

$134 at AMAZON

$148 at WALMART

Sector 9 Lookout Lei 41-inch longboard

Nothing says Cool Dad more than a Skater Dad. Whether it’s his first time longboarding or maybe he’d like to pick up a new hobby, a longboard makes a really fun gift.

$199 at AMAZON

$200 at ZUMIEZ

Mpix framed prints

Framed prints of the family photos that are currently languishing on your phone always make terrific gifts. Mpix is the consumer imprint for Millers, a longtime professional photo lab, and it excels at both quality and speed.

$40 at MPIX

WPA-era National Park posters

Commemorate a favorite family vacation with a faithful reproduction of one of the Works Progress Administration’s National Park serigraphed posters, designed between 1935 and 1943. (Frame not included.)

$45 at RANGER DOUG

Marvel Unlimited subscription

Yeah, the Marvel movies are great, but comics is the medium where superheroes started. Give the nerdy dad in your life access to over 28,000 digital comics for just $9.99 a month.

$10/month at MARVEL

Black Box Record Club

If your dad loves to talk about the good old days, why not let him rock out like the oldster he is with this vinyl subscription. He’ll get two new records a month, curated by experts based on his unique tastes.

$40 / month at BLACK BOX RECORD CLUB

The Pharcyde’s Bizarre Ride (25th anniversary edition)

If the dad in your life recently dusted off his record player and listened to “Passin’ Me By” from ‘92 on repeat, he might like this 25th anniversary edition of The Pharcyde’s Bizarre Ride.

$60 at OKAY SHOP

