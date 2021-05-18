Google I/O 2021: rumors, news, and announcements

Since Google I/O was canceled completely last year due to COVID-19, this year’s festivities — which will be available online to anyone who wants to watch — are sure to be, well, festive. Today’s two-hour event will introduce what is expected to be a full treasure chest of new hardware and software.

Of course, nothing’s for sure when it comes to Google, but it’s very likely we’ll get some information about the latest version of its OS, Android 12. (There have already been some developer previews.) This could be very interesting since rumors have it that there are some major UI changes in the works. We’ll also be looking for the much-anticipated Pixel Buds A-series and a custom processor for Pixel phones. We might even get a preview of the Pixel 5A phone — and who knows? Google may have some other surprises planned.

We’ll be watching live and keeping you updated here with everything Google announces.