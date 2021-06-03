How to watch E3 2021

After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, E3 is back for 2021 in an all-digital format, kicking off on June 12th. And with Microsoft and Nintendo finally having announced the dates and times for their big showcase presentations, the event schedule is starting to fall into place.

If you want to attend the virtual event as a fan, you can now register to attend on E3’s website so that you can get access to the E3 portal and app. But if you want to follow along with the press conferences and announcements, we’ve put together a rough timeline of events with everything that we’re aware of. (Note that the exact times of some presentations haven’t been announced yet.)

When is E3?

E3 technically takes place from Saturday, June 12th, to Tuesday, June 15th, but you can expect some big announcements a couple days before E3 at Summer Game Fest’s Kickoff Live event.

Thursday, June 10th

2PM ET: Summer Game Fest’s Kickoff Live event hosted by Geoff Keighley

Saturday, June 12th

11AM ET: Guerrilla Collective (note that this is the second Guerrilla Collective show — the first takes place on June 5th)

1PM ET: E3 broadcast pre-show

3PM ET: Ubisoft Forward

TBA time: Gearbox press conference, Devolver Digital show

Sunday, June 13th

11:45AM ET: E3 broadcast pre-show

1PM ET: Microsoft’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

3:15PM ET: Square Enix Presents

TBA time: “Special presentations” from the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show. E3 parent company ESA also says that Warner Bros. Games & Back4Blood and 24 Entertainment “will be featured” on the E3 broadcast on Sunday.

Monday, June 14th

11AM ET: E3 broadcast pre-show

TBA time: “Press conferences from several indie developers” and “presentations from Take-Two Interactive, Mythical Games, Freedom Games, Razer and Capcom.” Verizon and Intellivision will also be “featured,” the ESA says.

Tuesday, June 15th

11AM ET: E3 broadcast pre-show

12PM ET: Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct, which will have “roughly” 40 minutes of information about upcoming games, followed by a Treehouse Live with about three hours of gameplay demoed.

TBA time: “Focused events” from Bandai Namco, Yooreka Games, and GameSpot

The day will close out with the Official E3 2021 Awards Show

How can I watch E3?

E3 will be airing its broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. For the presentations hosted by individual companies, you may be able to find official streams on their social platforms.

Update June 3rd, 11:18AM ET: Added Square Enix Presents.