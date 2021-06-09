How to install the developer beta of iOS 15

In its much-anticipated WWDC session on Monday, June 7th, Apple introduced a load of new features for its upcoming update of its iOS mobile operating system: iOS 15. The developer’s beta is now available for anyone who’d like to download it — and who is a registered developer.

First, the obligatory warning: this version of iOS 15 is going to be very new and very beta. If you’re a developer, you know all this, but it’s worth repeating: it’s best to install this on a phone that isn’t the one that you rely on. In addition, remember that Backups Are Your Friend.

You can find the developers beta of iOS 15 on Apple’s Developers Website. You will, of course, have to sign in (we’re assuming you’ve paid your $99 for a developer’s account). You may be asked to register your device if it isn’t registered already.

Find the iOS 15 profile by choosing Downloads (either from the button on the upper right corner, or by using the two-line drop-down menu on the upper left).

Look for the iOS profile, and allow the download.

Once the profile is downloaded, go to the Settings on your device, find “Profile Downloaded,” and follow the instructions. You will eventually be told to reboot, and then should be able to install the update that is available in Settings > General > Software Update.

If you’re not enrolled as an Apple developer, don’t be downhearted — there will be a public beta available for download sometime in July. When it’s available, we’ll let you know where to find it and how to install it.