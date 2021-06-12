Welcome to the normal password entry system
A secure password is important for online account integrity. You will be asked to generate a secure password on the following page. Please meet all listed requirements to complete your secure password.
If you are unsure of the correct input for a given requirement, simply trust your impulses.
Please do not enter a previously used password. Passwords will not be collected or linked to any user information.
Password #
Time:
Password rules:
Password:
Your password has been accepted.
Your password is:
You spent on the construction of your final password.
Thank you for your participation.
Take note of your ending keyword (Fragment of 12):
Created by Adi Robertson and William Joel for The Verge. Special thanks to Christopher Dare, Gaby Brenes, and Charles Pratt.
Thank you for completing the Normal Password Entry System project. A representative will find you soon.
Please do not attempt to hide from the representative.
Your cooperation is appreciated.
Your resistance will be inadequate.