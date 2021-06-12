Welcome to the normal password entry system

A secure password is important for online account integrity. You will be asked to generate a secure password on the following page. Please meet all listed requirements to complete your secure password.

If you are unsure of the correct input for a given requirement, simply trust your impulses.

Please do not enter a previously used password. Passwords will not be collected or linked to any user information.

Password #

Time:

Password rules:

Password:

Your password is:
Time spent resetting passwords:
Your password remains incomplete. Please select a new password.

Your password has been accepted.

Your password is:

Your password's length is: characters.

You spent on the construction of your final password.

Thank you for your participation.

Take note of your ending keyword (Fragment of 12):

Created by Adi Robertson and William Joel for The Verge. Special thanks to Christopher Dare, Gaby Brenes, and Charles Pratt.

Thank you for completing the Normal Password Entry System project. A representative will find you soon.

Please do not attempt to hide from the representative.

Your cooperation is appreciated.

Your resistance will be inadequate.