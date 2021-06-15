Amazon Prime Day 2021: the latest news, deals, and coverage

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is nearly here. The annual shopping event begins at 12AM PT / 3AM ET on Monday, June 21st, and continues through 12AM PT / 3AM ET on Tuesday, June 22nd. Like previous years, the retail giant will use the two-day affair to discount a range of popular Amazon products, including the Echo Dot and Echo Buds, along with headphones, laptops, 4K TVs, gaming accessories, and a host of other tech.

This year, we’re going to highlight the best Prime Day deals across the spectrum, so you can find the lowest prices with ease and kickstart your holiday shopping well ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We’re also going to cover the best deals available at Walmart, Target, and other non-Amazon retailers that have decided to host competing sales during Amazon’s main event. You can find a list of our expanded coverage below, or follow @VergeDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest deals as they become available.