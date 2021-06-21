The best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

Amazon Prime Day 2021 features a lot of great deals — and many of them on Amazon’s own products. If you’ve been thinking about picking up an Alexa-powered Echo Dot or Show to make your home smarter, or if you want to make yourself smarter with a new Kindle tablet, now is the time to do it.

We’ve listed the best Prime Day deals for Amazon’s devices below. For most of these, all you need to do is sign up for Amazon Prime to take advantage of the deals, if any promotions come with additional caveats, we’ll let you know. We’ve also put together a comprehensive guide to the best Prime Day deals, if you’re looking for more than just the best Amazon Echo deals, best Kindle deals, and discounts on Amazon devices.

The best Amazon Echo deals for Prime Day

Amazon’s line of Echo smart speakers has grown to encompass a range of useful and well-designed devices. From the simple Echo Dot speakers to the Echo Show smart displays to the latest model of its fully wireless Echo Buds, there is no doubt that these products — all, of course, featuring Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant — are worth checking out.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (fourth-gen) $35

$60

42% off The fourth-gen Echo Dot features a more spherical design than an actual dot but can still do all the things Alexa does with other Echo models. $35 at Amazon

The Echo Dot has always been a popular entry-level smart speaker, and its low price has been cut even more for Prime Day. The latest version, which introduced a new round design, still lets you play music, control smart home devices, and interact with Alexa. But if you prefer the flatter design of the earlier model, that’s available, too.

The best Fire TV deals for Prime Day

If you’re already plugged into the Amazon ecosystem, it’s hard to go wrong with any of the company’s popular streaming devices, especially at this price. All of them offer similar functionality, though, the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube are more capable, with support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, and HDR10+. The latter even moonlights as a small smart speaker, if you’d rather skip out on purchasing a discounted Echo or Echo Dot.

And here’s an extra offer: if you’re not yet a subscriber to the Disney Bundle (which combines the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus services), then the purchase of an eligible Fire TV device or Fire tablet during Prime Day gets you three free months.

The Fire TV Cube (second-gen) is discounted from $120 to $80 at Amazon.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is discounted from $50 to $25 at Amazon.

The Fire TV gaming bundle with the Fire TV Stick 4K and a Luna Controller is discounted from $120 to $74 at Amazon.

The best Amazon Echo Show deals for Prime Day

Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $95

$130

27% off The Echo Show 8 is the midsized Alexa smart display in Amazon’s lineup. It can be used to display weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more, as well as for controlling smart home devices, watching streaming video, or listening to music. It also supports video calling on Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $95 at Amazon

Amazon’s line of Alexa-equipped smart displays range from the Echo Show 5, which can be used as a smart bedroom clock or desk assistant; the Echo Show 8, which is a great little device for watching video, listening to music, controlling smart home devices, or making video calls; and the Echo Show 10, which gives you all that and which automatically rotates to follow your movements. And while a new generation has added some nifty features, the first-gen devices are certainly worth considering, especially at a generous discount.

Related How to find the best deals during Prime Day 2021

The best Fire tablet deals for Prime Day

Other than Apple, few companies have really managed to establish themselves in the tablet space. Amazon has, however, and now offers a dense lineup of affordable Fire tablets, all of which are tightly integrated with Amazon Prime. They’re not going to compete with the most recent iPads — the screens aren’t great and the apps are limited — but they’re plenty functional for the price, especially if you opt for a newer model like the Fire HD 10.

And this offer is worth repeating: if you’re not yet a subscriber to the Disney Bundle (which combines the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus services), then the purchase of an eligible Fire TV device or Fire tablet during Prime Day gets you three free months.

The best Amazon Echo Buds deals for Prime Day

Amazon Echo Buds (second-gen) $80

$120

34% off Amazon’s Echo Buds 2 improve upon the originals with a more comfortable design, improved ANC, and a more natural ambient sound mode. They still offer hands-free Alexa voice commands as well. $80 at Amazon

The latest iteration of Amazon’s true wireless midrange earbuds has gotten some excellent reviews. At full price, they cost less than the higher-range earbuds on the market; at a steep discount, they are worth picking up.

The best Kindle deals for Prime Day

The Kindle e-reader remains one of the most popular ways to get your literature fix. There are currently three main models — the Kindle, Kindle Oasis, and Kindle Paperwhite — all of which are on sale for Prime Day.