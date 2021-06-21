The best Prime Day 2021 deals on TVs

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, and there are deals aplenty for Prime subscribers to get in on. We have a gigantic post that includes all of the best Prime Day deals happening now (and we’re updating it frequently), but if you’re only looking for the best TV deals, you’ll find those below. There’s a range in terms of the price and the feature set included in the ones that are discounted, and we’ll make sure to clearly state any major differences in the text if they exist so you can make the most informed decision.

The best budget-friendly 4K TV deals for Prime Day

Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition $350

$500

30% off This 2021 model of Insignia’s Fire TV Edition 4K television includes HDR10 for a more contrast-rich picture. It has three HDMI ports, with support for HDMI ARC and eARC to send sound through an HDMI cable instead of requiring audio cables. $350 at Amazon

The best mid-range 4K TV deals for Prime Day

The best high-end 4K TV deals for Prime Day

The best miscellaneous home entertainment deals

Vizio Elevate Soundbar $700

$1,000

30% off Vizio’s rotating soundbar includes 18 speakers, a wireless 8-inch subwoofer, and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. $700 at Amazon