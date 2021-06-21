 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The best Prime Day 2021 deals on TVs

Some big price drops on 4K TVs from Sony, LG, Samsung, and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, and there are deals aplenty for Prime subscribers to get in on. We have a gigantic post that includes all of the best Prime Day deals happening now (and we’re updating it frequently), but if you’re only looking for the best TV deals, you’ll find those below. There’s a range in terms of the price and the feature set included in the ones that are discounted, and we’ll make sure to clearly state any major differences in the text if they exist so you can make the most informed decision.

The best budget-friendly 4K TV deals for Prime Day

Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition

  • $350
  • $500
  • 30% off

This 2021 model of Insignia’s Fire TV Edition 4K television includes HDR10 for a more contrast-rich picture. It has three HDMI ports, with support for HDMI ARC and eARC to send sound through an HDMI cable instead of requiring audio cables.

The best mid-range 4K TV deals for Prime Day

Sony’s 55-inch A8H 4K OLED TV
The best high-end 4K TV deals for Prime Day

The best miscellaneous home entertainment deals

