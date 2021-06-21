The best Prime Day 2021 deals on TVs

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, and there are deals aplenty for Prime subscribers to get in on. We have a gigantic post that includes all of the best Prime Day deals happening now (and we’re updating it frequently), but if you’re only looking for the best TV deals, you’ll find those below. There’s a range in terms of the price and the feature set included in the ones that are discounted, and we’ll make sure to clearly state any major differences in the text if they exist so you can make the most informed decision.
The best budget-friendly 4K TV deals for Prime Day
- Insignia’s 43-inch 4K Fire 4K Edition TV is $220 at Amazon (usually $319).
- Toshiba’s 55-inch 4K HDR Fire 4K Edition TV is $360 at Amazon (usually $480).
The best mid-range 4K TV deals for Prime Day
- Sony’s 85-inch X900H 4K TV is $1,800 at Amazon (originally $2,800).
- Samsung’s 82-inch TU-6950 4K TV is $1,200 at Amazon (usually $1,400).
- Hisense’s 55-inch H9 QLED 4K TV is $504 at Amazon (usually $632).
- Hisense’s 55-inch H9 QLED 4K TV is $700 at Amazon (usually $750).
The best high-end 4K TV deals for Prime Day
- Sony’s 55-inch A8H 4K OLED TV is $1,198 at Amazon (usually $1,898). This (and the three Sony models below) have a 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel, but they’re the 2019 models and don’t support HDMI 2.1 or variable refresh rate. According to a comparison done by review site Rtings.com, the cheaper A8H can actually get brighter than the A9G and has better color accuracy and lower input lag. The A9G, on the other hand, offers native support for 1440p in addition to 4K.
- The same OLED model in the 65-inch size is $1,598 at Amazon (usually $2,498).
- Sony’s more high-end A9G 55-inch OLED TV is $1,698 at Amazon (usually $2,248).
- Upgrading to the 65-inch version of the A9G OLED costs $2,248 at Amazon (usually $2,498).
The best miscellaneous home entertainment deals
- LG’s HU70LA 4K projector is $1,400 at Amazon (usually $1,800).
- Govee’s Wi-Fi-enabled LED backlights for 55-65-inch TVs that syncs lights to sound via an included camera is $50 at Amazon (usually $80).
- Vizio’s Dolby Atmos-ready Elevate soundbar is $700 at Amazon (usually $1,000).
- Samsung’s HW-T650 3.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer is $200 at Amazon (usually $250).
- Anker’s Nebula Capsule II 720p mini projector is $400 at Amazon (usually $580).
- Anker’s Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector is $1,190 at Amazon (usually $1,700).