Amazon Prime Day is always a good opportunity to smarten up your abode, whether it’s an apartment or a multi-room, multi-level house. Compared to other product categories, there are usually some pretty aggressive smart home deals happening during Amazon’s annual shopping extravaganza. Most come from companies under the Amazon umbrella like Ring and Blink, however, like last year, companies such as Ecobee, SimpliSafe, and Google have also discounted a selection of smart home products.
Whether you’re looking for smart speakers, thermostats, cameras, or smart locks, we’ve got all of the best Prime Day 2021 smart home deals you need below. And if you’re looking for discounts in other categories, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals to make note of.
The best video doorbell deals for Prime Day
- SimpliSafe’s Video Doorbell Pro is $136 at Amazon (usually $170).
The best smart lock deals for Prime Day
- SimpliSafe Smartlock is $80 at Amazon (usually $100).
The best security camera deals for Prime Day
- A single Blink Outdoor security camera is $60 at Amazon (usually $100).
- You can get a two-pack of Blink Outdoor cameras for $105 at Amazon (usually $180).
- For indoor security needs, a single Blink Indoor camera costs $50 at Amazon (usually $80).
- Grab a two-pack of Blink Indoor cams for $90 at Amazon (usually $140).
- SimpliSafe’s SimpliCam is $80 at Amazon (usually $100).
The best security system deals for Prime Day
- Ring’s Alarm five-piece kit (second-gen) is $120 at Amazon (usually $200).
- Ring’s Alarm eight-piece kit (second-gen) is $150 at Amazon (usually $250).
- SimpliSafe’s eight-piece security system is $138 at Amazon (usually $230).
The best smart speaker deals for Prime Day
- Amazon’s spherical, fourth-gen Echo Dot speaker is $25 at Amazon (usually $50).
- The latest Echo speaker is $60 at Amazon (usually $100).
The best smart display deals for Prime Day
- Amazon’s new Echo Show 10 that has a motorized base to let the screen remain in-view is $190 at Amazon (usually $250).
- Facebook’s Portal Plus display is $180 at Amazon (usually $280).
The best smart bulb deals for Prime Day
- Get a three-pack of Philips Hue E26 white and color ambiance bulbs for $100 through Philips Hue’s site (usually $135).
- Philips Hue’s Lightstrip Plus V4 80-inch costs $80 and includes a 40-inch extension.
The best mesh Wi-Fi router deals for Prime Day
- A three-pack of Eero Pro (last-gen) mesh Wi-Fi routers is $350 at Amazon (usually $500).
- A two-pack of Google’s Nest Wifi routers is $209 at Amazon (usually $295).
- Netgear’s Orbi Pro Wi-Fi 6 router with two satellite extenders is $750 at Amazon (usually $880).