Amazon Prime Day is always a good opportunity to smarten up your abode, whether it’s an apartment or a multi-room, multi-level house. Compared to other product categories, there are usually some pretty aggressive smart home deals happening during Amazon’s annual shopping extravaganza. Most come from companies under the Amazon umbrella like Ring and Blink, however, like last year, companies such as Ecobee, SimpliSafe, and Google have also discounted a selection of smart home products.

Whether you’re looking for smart speakers, thermostats, cameras, or smart locks, we’ve got all of the best Prime Day 2021 smart home deals you need below. And if you’re looking for discounts in other categories, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals to make note of.

The best video doorbell deals for Prime Day

SimpliSafe’s Video Doorbell Pro is $136 at Amazon (usually $170).

The best smart lock deals for Prime Day

SimpliSafe Smartlock is $80 at Amazon (usually $100).

The best security camera deals for Prime Day

The best security system deals for Prime Day

The best smart speaker deals for Prime Day

The best smart display deals for Prime Day

Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $95

$130

27% off The Echo Show 8 is the middle-sized Alexa smart display in Amazon’s lineup. It can be used to display weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more, as well as for controlling smart home devices, watching streaming video, or listening to music. It also supports video calling on Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $95 at Amazon

The best smart bulb deals for Prime Day

The best mesh Wi-Fi router deals for Prime Day

Eero 6 mesh router + two Eero 6 extenders $181

$279

36% off The Eero 6 mesh router system covers up to 5,000 square feet and is good for internet speeds up to 500Mbps. It also supports Zigbee for connecting smart home devices. $181 at Amazon