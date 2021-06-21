The best Prime Day 2021 deals on monitors

If you’ve had a monitor upgrade on your wishlist, Prime Day has a few contributions when it comes to stellar deals that you might want to know about. Given how much monitors can vary in shape, size, panel type, and features, the deals probably won’t please everyone. But we’re adding every compelling deal that we find — at Amazon and beyond — to the list below to help get you set up with a great monitor.
Also, if you’re looking for additional discounts, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals happening across multiple categories, including gaming and computing.
The best 1080p monitor deals for Prime Day
- LG’s 34-inch FHD 21:9 aspect ratio IPS ultrawide monitor is $300 at Amazon (usually $350).
The best QHD / 4K monitor deals for Prime Day
- ViewSonic’s 34-inch WQHD 21:9 aspect ratio IPS ultrawide monitor is $320 at Amazon (usually $440).
- ViewSonic’s 27-inch QHD IPS monitor is $255 at Amazon (usually $310).
- Samsung’s 34-inch WQHD curved 21:9 aspect ratio ultrawide monitor is $480 at Amazon (usually $600).
The best gaming monitor deals for Prime Day
- Acer’s 24.5-inch FHD Predator XB253Q gaming monitor with G-Sync compatibility and a 240Hz refresh rate is $300 at Amazon (usually $330).
- Acer’s 27-inch 1500R curved FHD Nitro XZ270 with 240Hz refresh rate is $250 at Amazon (usually $330).
- Samsung’s 49-inch QHD CRG9 curved gaming monitor with a 120Hz refresh rate is $900 at Amazon (usually $1,200).
- Acer’s 27-inch 4K Predator XB273K G-Sync compatible monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate is TK at Amazon (usually $630).