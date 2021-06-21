The best Prime Day 2021 deals on monitors

If you’ve had a monitor upgrade on your wishlist, Prime Day has a few contributions when it comes to stellar deals that you might want to know about. Given how much monitors can vary in shape, size, panel type, and features, the deals probably won’t please everyone. But we’re adding every compelling deal that we find — at Amazon and beyond — to the list below to help get you set up with a great monitor.

Also, if you’re looking for additional discounts, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals happening across multiple categories, including gaming and computing.

The best 1080p monitor deals for Prime Day

The best QHD / 4K monitor deals for Prime Day

LG’s 27-inch 27UL500 4K IPS Monitor $280

$350

20% off LG’s 27UL500 is an entry-level 4K panel to make note of, one that supports HDR10 and FreeSync technology while offering up two HDMI 2.0 ports alongside a DisplayPort 1.4 port. $280 at Amazon

Related How to find the best deals during Prime Day 2021

The best gaming monitor deals for Prime Day

Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor $560

$800

30% off Samsung’s curved G7 Odyssey packs a punch for the price, offering up 1440p resolution, 1ms response time, and an excellent 240Hz refresh rate. $560 at Amazon