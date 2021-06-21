Best Prime Day 2021 gaming deals

There are usually good gaming deals happening all the time, but Prime Day is especially good to gamers. Amazon is currently hosting some amazing deals on PlayStation 5 games, as well as headsets, headphones, phone clips, keyboards, mice, controllers, and other popular accessories. Other retailers are hosting attractive sales, too, as evident in our roundup of the best anti-Prime Day deals.
While we can’t expect to see price cuts on next-gen consoles like the PS5 or the Xbox Series X — or even availability, for that matter — there might be some surprise game or accessory deals you weren’t expecting. We’ve gathered the best gaming deals below, and we’ll be updating them throughout Prime Day alongside our main post, which highlights the best Prime Day deals happening now.
The best game deals for Prime Day
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition is $50 at Amazon (usually $70), the best price we’ve seen on Insomniac’s second outing with the popular superhero.
- The Nioh Collection is $50 at Amazon (typically $70), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the remastered, 4K collection.
- Returnal is $50 at Amazon (normally $70), the lowest price we’ve seen on what is arguably the best PS5 exclusive thus far.
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure is $30 at Amazon (usually $60), the steepest discount we’ve seen yet on the charming platforming title.
- Demon’s Souls is $50 at Amazon (normally $70), matching the best price we’ve seen on the challenging launch title for the PS5.
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Walmart and Target (usually $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Walmart and Target (usually $50)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Walmart and Target (usually $50)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Walmart and Target (usually $60)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set) is $75 at Amazon (usually $100). It’s the same price for the Luigi set.
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo Switch) is $30 at Target (usually $43).
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) is $30 at Target (usually $60), easily the biggest price drop we’ve seen on the Switch remaster.
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch) is $15 at Target (normally $47).
- It Takes Two (PS4 / PS5, Xbox One / Series X) is $30 at Target (usually $40), matching the best price we’ve seen on the hit cooperative title.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4, Xbox Series X/S) is $23 at Target (usually $60), the steepest price drop we’ve seen on the latest entry in Assassin’s Creed saga.
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (PS4, Xbox One) is $20 at Target (usually $40), matching its best-ever price.
- Star Wars Squadrons (PS4, Xbox One) is $20 at Target (usually $40), just shy of the best price we’ve seen on the Star Wars-themed dogfighting title.
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake (PS4) is $40 at Target (usually $50), nearly matching its best price ever.
- Monster Hunter Rise (Nintendo Switch) is $50 at Target (normally $60), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the most recent Monster Hunter game.
Gaming mouse deals
- Logitech’s fantastic G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is $95 at Amazon, which is the best price that we’ve seen since the product released.
- Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is $80 at Amazon (usually $130), falling lower than the lowest price we’ve seen this year.
- Logitech’s G502 Hero Gaming Mouse is $38 at Amazon (normally $80), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the wired, budget-based mouse.
- SteelSeries’ Rival 650 Wireless Gaming Mouse is $80 at Amazon (typically $120), the best price to date on the SteelSeries’s durable gaming mouse.
- Razer’s Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse is $45 at Amazon (usually $90), the lowest price we’ve seen this year.
- Logitech’s G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is $100 at Amazon (normally $130), the best price we’ve come across for the lightweight gaming mouse.
The best gaming laptop deals for Prime Day
- Razer Blade 15 Base (Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, FHD, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is $950 at Amazon (usually $1,500), a 33% discount and the best price we’ve seen on the laptop.
- Acer’s Predator Triton 500 (Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16G RAM, 512GB storage, 300Hz) is $1,300 at Amazon (normally $1,800), the biggest price drop we’ve seen yet.
The best gaming headset deals for Prime Day
- SteelSeries’s Arctic 1 Gaming Headset is $35 at Amazon (usually $50), which is the lowest price we’ve seen yet on the budget-based, multi-platform gaming headset.
- Razer’s BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset is $80 at Amazon (normally $100), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the multi-platform gaming headset.
- Razer’s Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset is $120 at Amazon (usually $150), the lowest price we’ve seen on Razer’s feature-rich headset for the latest Xbox consoles.
- HyperX’s Cloud II Gaming Headset is $80 at Amazon (usually $100), matching the lowest price we’ve seen this year.
- HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset is $35 at Amazon (normally $50), falling just short of the lowest price drop we’ve ever seen on the multi-platform headset.
- HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset is $100 at Amazon (typically $130), nearly matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the wired, PC-compatible headset.
- HyperX’s Cloud Flight Gaming Headset for the PS4, PS5, and PC is $100 at Amazon (usually $140), matching the lowest price we’ve seen recently.
- Razer’s Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset is $67 at Amazon (typically $130), just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen on USB headset.
- SteelSeries’ Arctis 5 Gaming Headset is $70 at Amazon (usually $100), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the flagship headset.
The best gaming keyboard deals for Prime Day
- Razer’s Huntsman Tournament Edition Gaming Keyboard is $80 at Amazon (normally $100), the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the keyboard at Amazon.
- Logitech G513 Carbon Mechanical Keyboard is $100 at Amazon (typically $130), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on Logitech’s backlit keyboard.
- SteelSeries’ Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is $170 at Amazon (usually $200), the lowest price to date on the adjustable, aluminum keyboard.
- Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Keyboard is $180 at Amazon (normally $230), more than $20 less than the best-ever price.
The best gaming monitor deals for Prime Day
- Acer’s 24.5-inch Predator XB253Q Gaming Monitor is $300 at Amazon (normally $380), the best price on the 1080p, high refresh rate monitor to date.
- Samsung’s 34-inch S65UA Ultra WQHD Monitor is $480 at Amazon (usually $680), the best price we’ve seen on the curved USB-C monitor yet.
- LG’s 27UL500-W 27-Inch UHD Monitor is $280 at Amazon (typically $350), just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen on LG’s entry-level 4K monitor.
- Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor is $560 at Amazon (usually $800), the best price we’ve seen on the curved, QLED monitor.
- BenQ’s 35-inch EX3501R Ultrawide Gaming Monitor is $522.49 at Amazon (normally $749), slightly higher than the best price we’ve encountered on BenQ’s QHD monitor.
Miscellaneous gaming deals for Prime Day
- Razer’s Kishi Mobile Game Controller is $66.49 at Amazon (usually $100), the lowest price we’ve seen on the popular Android and iOS accessory.
- Razer’s Kiyo Pro webcam is $152 at Amazon (usually $200), the first time we’ve seen a discount.
- SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card for Nintendo Switch is $40 at Amazon, the lowest price yet. It’s normally around $50, but it’s tough to beat this deal.
- Bumping it up to 512GB, Samsung’s microSD card is just $62 at Amazon (usually $80).
- Seagate’s 4TB External Hard Drive for the PS4 is $90 at Amazon (normally $120), the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the robust HDD.
- Seagate’s 4TB External Hard Drive for the Xbox One is $85.49 at Amazon (usually $117), just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen on Seagate’s green HDD.
- If you want faster external storage, Crucial’s X8 1TB External SSD is $100 at Amazon (usually $143).
Razer’s Seiren Mini USB microphone is $40 at Amazon (usually $50).
- Genki’s ShadowCast gadget that lets you play consoles on your laptop’s screen is $40 at Amazon (usually $50).
- Genki’s Audio Lite Bluetooth 5.0 adapter for Switch and Switch Lite is $28 at Amazon (usually $35), down $7.