Best Prime Day 2021 gaming deals

Save on must-have games and accessories

By Cameron Faulkner and Brandon Widder Updated

Demon’s Souls
Demon’s Souls is one of the numerous PS5 titles currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
Image: Sony
There are usually good gaming deals happening all the time, but Prime Day is especially good to gamers. Amazon is currently hosting some amazing deals on PlayStation 5 games, as well as headsets, headphones, phone clips, keyboards, mice, controllers, and other popular accessories. Other retailers are hosting attractive sales, too, as evident in our roundup of the best anti-Prime Day deals.

While we can’t expect to see price cuts on next-gen consoles like the PS5 or the Xbox Series X — or even availability, for that matter — there might be some surprise game or accessory deals you weren’t expecting. We’ve gathered the best gaming deals below, and we’ll be updating them throughout Prime Day alongside our main post, which highlights the best Prime Day deals happening now.

Returnal
Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The best game deals for Prime Day

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition is $50 at Amazon (usually $70), the best price we’ve seen on Insomniac’s second outing with the popular superhero.
  • The Nioh Collection is $50 at Amazon (typically $70), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the remastered, 4K collection.
  • Returnal is $50 at Amazon (normally $70), the lowest price we’ve seen on what is arguably the best PS5 exclusive thus far.
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure is $30 at Amazon (usually $60), the steepest discount we’ve seen yet on the charming platforming title.
  • Demon’s Souls is $50 at Amazon (normally $70), matching the best price we’ve seen on the challenging launch title for the PS5.
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Walmart and Target (usually $60)
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Walmart and Target (usually $50)
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Walmart and Target (usually $50)
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Walmart and Target (usually $60)
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set) is $75 at Amazon (usually $100). It’s the same price for the Luigi set.
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo Switch) is $30 at Target (usually $43).
  • Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) is $30 at Target (usually $60), easily the biggest price drop we’ve seen on the Switch remaster.
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch) is $15 at Target (normally $47).
  • It Takes Two (PS4 / PS5, Xbox One / Series X) is $30 at Target (usually $40), matching the best price we’ve seen on the hit cooperative title.
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4, Xbox Series X/S) is $23 at Target (usually $60), the steepest price drop we’ve seen on the latest entry in Assassin’s Creed saga.
  • Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (PS4, Xbox One) is $20 at Target (usually $40), matching its best-ever price.
  • Star Wars Squadrons (PS4, Xbox One) is $20 at Target (usually $40), just shy of the best price we’ve seen on the Star Wars-themed dogfighting title.
  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake (PS4) is $40 at Target (usually $50), nearly matching its best price ever.
  • Monster Hunter Rise (Nintendo Switch) is $50 at Target (normally $60), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the most recent Monster Hunter game.

Gaming mouse deals

Razer Basilisk V2

  • $40
  • $80
  • 50% off

Razer’s latest Basilisk is a solid option if you like the fit of Logitech’s G502 series mice but want something that looks a little more slick. Ergonomically, they’re very similar, and this model even has a scroll wheel with adjustable tension.

The best gaming laptop deals for Prime Day

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15

  • $1,740
  • $2,200
  • 21% off

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is a bold and colorful gaming laptop with powerful chips inside. This configuration has a 240Hz screen, an Intel Core i7-10875H, a GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

  • Razer Blade 15 Base (Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, FHD, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is $950 at Amazon (usually $1,500), a 33% discount and the best price we’ve seen on the laptop.
  • Acer’s Predator Triton 500 (Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16G RAM, 512GB storage, 300Hz) is $1,300 at Amazon (normally $1,800), the biggest price drop we’ve seen yet.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The best gaming headset deals for Prime Day

The best gaming keyboard deals for Prime Day

The best gaming monitor deals for Prime Day

Miscellaneous gaming deals for Prime Day

