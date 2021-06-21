The best anti-Prime Day tech deals

To take part in Amazon’s two-day Prime Day 2021 sales event, you need a Prime membership. That’s easy enough to sign up for, and the company even offers a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers who don’t want to commit. But whether you’re anti-Amazon, or just want to mix up where you shop, there’s nothing but good news: plenty of retailers are offering competing deals to go up against Prime Day. Stores like Walmart and Target are responding with price cuts of their own, slashing prices on AirPods, Nintendo Switch games, and webcams, along with plenty of other tech.

Here, we’ve corralled all of the best anti-Prime Day deals in one place. Like our main guide to the best Prime Day deals, we’ll be adding to this list over the next day or two, highlighting the biggest discounts as soon as we find them.

The best Prime Day deals at Walmart

The best Prime Day deals at Target