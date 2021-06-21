The best anti-Prime Day tech deals

To take part in Amazon’s two-day Prime Day 2021 sales event, you need a Prime membership. That’s easy enough to sign up for, and the company even offers a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers who don’t want to commit. But whether you’re anti-Amazon, or just want to mix up where you shop, there’s nothing but good news: plenty of retailers are offering competing deals to go up against Prime Day. Stores like Walmart and Target are responding with price cuts of their own, slashing prices on AirPods, Nintendo Switch games, and webcams, along with plenty of other tech.
Here, we’ve corralled all of the best anti-Prime Day deals in one place. Like our main guide to the best Prime Day deals, we’ll be adding to this list over the next day or two, highlighting the biggest discounts as soon as we find them.
The best Prime Day deals at Walmart
- The 32GB, last-gen Apple TV 4K is $99 at Walmart (usually $150), beating the best price we’ve seen on Apple’s popular streamer by $5.
- Apple’s iPad Mini (latest gen, 64GB) is $329 (normally $369 during most sales)
- The Beats Solo Pro are $149 at Walmart (normally $300), slightly beating their best-ever sale price.
- Samsung’s S21 Plus 5G (128GB, AT&T) is $450 at Walmart (usually $850).
- Samsung’s S21 Plus 5G (128GB, Verizon) is $450 at Walmart (usually $1,050).
- Google’s Nest Mini (second-gen) is $35at Walmart (usually $50), a few dollars shy of the best price we’ve ever seen on the pint-sized, Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker.
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Walmart (usually $60), matching the best price we’ve seen on the classic Nintendo remake.
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Walmart (usually $50), matching the best sale price we’ve ever seen on Mario’s inventive platformer.
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Walmart (usually $50), matching the best price to date.
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Walmart (usually $60), matching the best price we’ve seen on the well-received Switch title.
The best Prime Day deals at Target
- Apple’s AirPods Pro are $190 at Target (usually $250), nearly matching the best price we’ve seen on Apple’s noise-canceling earbuds.
- You can get a four-pack of Philips Hue color and white ambiance A19 bulbs with a Hue Bridge included for $150 (usually $200)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 is $180 at Target (usually $230), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the budget tablet in the past six months or so.
- Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera bundle is $70 at Target (usually $80), the first price drop the bundle has received.
- Logitech C920s Pro HD Webcam is $50 at Target (usually $60), the first notable discount we’ve seen on Logitech’s 1080p webcam.
- The Fitbit Charge 4 is $100 at Target (usually $130).
- The Roku Express 4K Plus is $30 at Target (usually $40), matching the best price we’ve seen on Roku’s 4K streaming device.
- The PowerBeats Pro are $170 at Target (usually $200) and come with a $25 Target gift card, matching their best-ever price.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4, Xbox Series X/S) is $23 at Target (usually $60), the steepest price drop we’ve seen on the latest entry in Assassin’s Creed saga.
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo Switch) is $30 at Target (usually $43).
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) is $30 at Target (usually $60), easily the biggest price drop we’ve seen on the Switch remaster.
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch) is $15 at Target (normally $47).
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Target (usually $60), matching the best price we’ve seen on the classic Nintendo remake.
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Target (usually $50), matching the best sale price we’ve ever seen on Mario’s inventive platformer.
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Target (usually $50), matching the best price to date.
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Target (usually $60), matching the best price we’ve seen on the well-received Switch title.
- It Takes Two (PS4 / PS5, Xbox One / Series X) is $30 at Target (usually $40), matching the best price we’ve seen on the hit cooperative title.
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (PS4, Xbox One) is $20 at Target (usually $40), matching its best-ever price.
- Star Wars Squadrons (PS4, Xbox One) is $20 at Target (usually $40), just shy of the best price we’ve seen on the Star Wars-themed dogfighting title.
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake (PS4) is $40 at Target (usually $50), nearly matching its best price ever.
- Monster Hunter Rise (Nintendo Switch) is $50 at Target (normally $60), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the most recent Monster Hunter game.