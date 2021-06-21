 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The best anti-Prime Day tech deals

Rounding up the lowest prices from outside of Amazon’s bubble

By Cameron Faulkner and Brandon Widder

To take part in Amazon’s two-day Prime Day 2021 sales event, you need a Prime membership. That’s easy enough to sign up for, and the company even offers a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers who don’t want to commit. But whether you’re anti-Amazon, or just want to mix up where you shop, there’s nothing but good news: plenty of retailers are offering competing deals to go up against Prime Day. Stores like Walmart and Target are responding with price cuts of their own, slashing prices on AirPods, Nintendo Switch games, and webcams, along with plenty of other tech.

Here, we’ve corralled all of the best anti-Prime Day deals in one place. Like our main guide to the best Prime Day deals, we’ll be adding to this list over the next day or two, highlighting the biggest discounts as soon as we find them.

The best Prime Day deals at Walmart

Apple’s AirPods Pro
The best Prime Day deals at Target

Super Mario Odyssey
Super Mario Odyssey
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Target (usually $50), matching the best sale price we’ve ever seen on Mario’s inventive platformer.
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Target (usually $50), matching the best price to date.
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Target (usually $60), matching the best price we’ve seen on the well-received Switch title.
  • It Takes Two (PS4 / PS5, Xbox One / Series X) is $30 at Target (usually $40), matching the best price we’ve seen on the hit cooperative title.
  • Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (PS4, Xbox One) is $20 at Target (usually $40), matching its best-ever price.
  • Star Wars Squadrons (PS4, Xbox One) is $20 at Target (usually $40), just shy of the best price we’ve seen on the Star Wars-themed dogfighting title.
  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake (PS4) is $40 at Target (usually $50), nearly matching its best price ever.
  • Monster Hunter Rise (Nintendo Switch) is $50 at Target (normally $60), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the most recent Monster Hunter game.

