The best Amazon Prime Day deals happening now

After months of speculation and rumors, Amazon Prime Day 2021 has finally arrived, kicking off the summer season with a great batch of tech deals. The retail behemoth’s two-day event starts today and concludes Wednesday morning at 3:00AM ET, meaning you have two days to take advantage of your Amazon Prime membership and capitalize on exclusive discounts on headphones, 4K TVs, gaming accessories, and a host of other technology that rarely sees a discount outside of holiday shopping season.
Below, we’ve highlighted the best Prime Day deals happening now, many of which are receiving a more sizable discount than they typically do. We’ve also rounded up the best anti-Prime Day deals, if you’re looking for the best deals at competing retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, all of which are offering discounts of their own.
The best TV deals for Prime Day
- Insignia’s 43-inch 4K Fire 4K Edition TV is $220 at Amazon (usually $320).
- Insignia’s 55-inch 4K HDR Fire 4K Edition TV is $350 at Amazon (usually $390).
- Sony’s 85-inch X900H 4K TV is $1,800 at Amazon (usually $2,800).
- Hisense’s 55-inch H9 QLED 4K TV is $504 at Amazon (usually $632).
- Sony’s 55-inch A8H 4K OLED TV is $1,198 at Amazon (usually $1,898).
- Sony’s A9G 55-inch OLED TV is $1,698 at Amazon (usually $2,248).
The best headphone deals for Prime Day
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus are $85 at Amazon (usually $150), just beating the best price to date on Samsung’s lightweight, comfortable earbuds. Read our review.
- Bose’s excellent Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are $229 at Amazon (usually $379), easily the steepest discount we’ve seen on the excellent, noise-canceling headphones. Read our review.
- Jabra’s Elite 85t earbuds are $180 at Amazon (usually $229), just shy of the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the Jabra’s capable AirPods competitor. Read our review.
- Sony’s WF-SP800N fitness earbuds are $98 at Amazon (usually $200), the best price we’ve seen to date on the IP55-rated earbuds.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are $109 at Amazon (usually $170), beating the best price we’ve seen by an extra $20. Read our review.
- Sony’s WF-XB700 are $58 at Amazon (usually $130), slightly less than their best-ever price.
- Sony’s WH-1000X4 noise-canceling headphones are $248 at Amazon (usually $350), the biggest price drop they’ve received since making their debut last year. Read our review.
The best laptop deals for Prime Day
- Razer’s Blade 15 Base (Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, FHD, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)is $1,000 at Amazon (usually $1,500), the lowest price we’ve seen on the well-built laptop. Read our review.
- Acer’s Swift 3 (Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is $649 at Amazon (usually $849), the lowest price we’ve seen Acer’s solid student laptop. Read our review.
- Acer’s Aspire 5 (AMD Ryzen 3 3350U, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage) is $320 at Amazon (usually $400). Read our review.
- MSI’s Prestige 14 Evo (Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage) is $800 at Amazon (usually $1,150), the biggest price drop to date. Read our review.
- Acer’s Predator Triton 500 (Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16G RAM, 512GB storage, 300Hz) is $1,300 at Amazon (usually $1,800), the best price we’ve seen on the excellent gaming laptop. Read our review.
- Asus’ ROG Strix Scar 15 (Intel Core i7-10875H, GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16GB RAM, 1TB of storage) is $1,740 at Amazon (usually $2,200), just beating the best price we’ve seen. Read our review.
- Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage) is $225 at Amazon (usually $500), the steepest price drop on the stylish convertible to date.
- Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 (Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage) is $273 at Amazon (usually $550), beating the best price we’ve seen by almost $30.
The best monitor deals for Prime Day
- Acer’s 24.5-inch FHD Predator XB253Q gaming monitor with G-Sync compatibility and a 240Hz refresh rate is $300 at Amazon (usually $330).
- Acer’s 27-inch 1500R curved FHD Nitro XZ270 with 240Hz refresh rate is $250 at Amazon (usually $330).
- ViewSonic’s 34-inch WQHD 21:9 aspect ratio IPS ultrawide monitor is $320 at Amazon (usually $440).
- LG’s 27-inch 4K IPS monitor is $280 at Amazon (usually $350).
The best gaming deals for Prime Day
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition is $50 at Amazon (usually $70), the best price we’ve seen on Insomniac’s second outing with the popular superhero. Read our review.
- Demon’s Souls is $50 at Amazon (usually $70), matching the best price we’ve seen on the challenging launch title for the PS5.
- Returnal is $50 at Amazon (normally $70), the lowest price we’ve seen on Housemarque’s brooding rougelike. Read our review.
- Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is $90 at Amazon (usually $130), nearly matching the lowest price we’ve seen this year.
- Razer’s Kishi Mobile Game Controller is $70 at Amazon (usually $100), the lowest price we’ve seen on the popular Android and iOS accessory.
- Samsung’s 512GB microSD card for the Nintendo Switch is just $62 at Amazon (usually $80).
- Genki’s ShadowCast gadget that lets you play consoles on your laptop’s screen is $40 at Amazon (usually $50).
The best smart home deals for Prime Day
- Eero Pro (previous-gen) three-pack of mesh Wi-Fi routers is $349 at Amazon (usually $499).
- Google Nest Wifi two-pack of mesh Wi-Fi routers is $209 at Amazon (usually $295).
- Get a three-pack of Philips Hue E26 white and color ambiance bulbs for $100 through Philips Hue’s site (usually $135).
- Ring’s Alarm eight-piece kit (second-gen) is $150 at Amazon (usually $250).
- SimpliSafe’s eight-piece security system is $138 at Amazon (usually $230).
- You can get a two-pack of Blink Outdoor cameras for $105 at Amazon (usually $180).
- Grab a two-pack of Blink Indoor cams for $90 at Amazon (usually $140).
- SimpliSafe’s SimpliCam is $80 at Amazon (usually $100).
- SimpliSafe Smartlock is $80 at Amazon (usually $100).
- SimpliSafe’s Video Doorbell Pro is $136 at Amazon (usually $170).
The best Amazon device deals for Prime Day
- The Amazon Echo Dot with the clock (fourth-gen) is $35 at Amazon (usually $60). Read our review.
- The Echo Dot (third-gen) is $20 at Amazon (usually $40). Read our review.
- The Echo Show 8 (second-gen) is $95 at Amazon (usually $130). Read our review.
- The Amazon Echo (fourth-gen) is $60 at Amazon (usually $100). Read our review.
- The Echo Show 5 (first-gen): discounted from $80 to $45. Read our review.
- The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB, ad-supported) is discounted from $150 to $80 at Amazon.
- The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (32GB, ad-supported) is $110 at Amazon (usually $180).
- The latest Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (32GB, ad-supported) is $65 at Amazon (usually $110). Read our review.
- The latest Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB, ad-supported) is $45 at Amazon (usually $90).
- The latest Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids is $70 at Amazon (usually $140).
- The latest Fire TV Cube is $80 at Amazon (usually $120). Read our review.
- The latest Fire TV Stick 4K is $25 at Amazon (usually $50). Read our review.
The best phone deals for Prime Day
- The OnePlus 8 in glacial green is $349 for Prime Day, down from $699. Read our review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Plus, with a larger screen and battery, is on sale starting at $749, which is $250 off the full MSRP (usually $999). Read our Galaxy S21 review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra is marked down to $949, a $250 discount on the full price (usually $1,199). Read our review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is also on sale for $949, down $350 from its full retail price (usually $1,299). Read our review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is marked down to $499, which is $200 off the retail price (usually $699).
- Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G is on sale for $399, a $200 discount off the MSRP (usually $599).