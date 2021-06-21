 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The best Amazon Prime Day deals happening now

Save big on 4K TVs, gaming laptops, and more

By Brandon Widder and Cameron Faulkner

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

After months of speculation and rumors, Amazon Prime Day 2021 has finally arrived, kicking off the summer season with a great batch of tech deals. The retail behemoth’s two-day event starts today and concludes Wednesday morning at 3:00AM ET, meaning you have two days to take advantage of your Amazon Prime membership and capitalize on exclusive discounts on headphones, 4K TVs, gaming accessories, and a host of other technology that rarely sees a discount outside of holiday shopping season.

Below, we’ve highlighted the best Prime Day deals happening now, many of which are receiving a more sizable discount than they typically do. We’ve also rounded up the best anti-Prime Day deals, if you’re looking for the best deals at competing retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, all of which are offering discounts of their own.

Image: Sony

The best TV deals for Prime Day

The best headphone deals for Prime Day

Razer Blade 15 Base Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge

The best laptop deals for Prime Day

The best monitor deals for Prime Day

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Image: Sony / Insomniac Games

The best gaming deals for Prime Day

The best smart home deals for Prime Day

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

The best Amazon device deals for Prime Day

The best phone deals for Prime Day

