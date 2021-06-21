The best Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds

If you’ve been thinking about buying some new earbuds or headphones, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is a great opportunity to snag something at a fantastic price. The company’s own Echo Buds are on sale, of course, but so are products from Bose, Jabra, Sony, and other brands — with some at the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on them.

We’ve rounded up the highlights below. And if you’re shopping for TVs, laptops, or other tech accessories, we’ve also put together a guide to the best Prime Day deals, which encompasses the best true wireless earbud deals alongside other product categories.

The best earbuds deals for Prime Day

Amazon’s latest Echo Buds are already aggressively priced at their regular $119.99, but for Prime Day, the company is dropping them down to $79.99. For that money, you’re getting a set of earbuds that get all the basics — sound quality, fit, connection stability — right, and the noise cancellation is better than most other earbuds that sell for a similar price. Read the review.

Amazon Echo Buds 2 $80

$120

34% off Amazon’s second-generation Echo Buds improve on the originals with better sound quality, more effective active noise cancellation, and a more comfortable design. $80 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus remain a great choice for those who need lengthy battery life from their earbuds. They can keep playing for up to 11 hours, which crushes pretty much the competition. Read the review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus $85

$150

44% off With a class-leading 11 hours of battery life on a single charge, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus are an excellent all-around pick for true wireless earbuds. $85 at Amazon

By design, the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live let in a lot of the ambient noise around you. So while they’re not a good option if you prefer to hear your music in peace and quiet, I know there are people out there who like hearing the outside world at all times — whether it’s for safety on a run or just to stay aware of their surroundings. Samsung’s stylish beans are great for that purpose. Read the review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $109

$169

36% off Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are open-style earbuds that rest in your ears without plugging them up. They have a surprising amount of bass considering the design and look very stylish; just don’t expect much from their noise cancellation. $109 at Amazon

My favorite earbuds for bass-heads are Sony’s WF-XB700, and I absolutely love how they fit. The design makes for a deep in-ear seal that won’t budge at the gym or if you go for a run. And Sony isn’t lying with its “extra bass” branding on these. They can thump. These earbuds don’t have many other frills or extra features — they don’t even have a companion smartphone app — but I’ve found the WF-XB700 to perform reliably every time I’ve pulled them out of the case.

Sony WF-XB700 $58

$130

56% off Sony’s WF-XB700 are a simple, dependable, no-frills set of true wireless earbuds that can crank out a head-rattling amount of bass. $58 at Amazon

Jabra’s Elite 85t earbuds have impressive active noise cancellation, and their sound quality beats out the Apple AirPods Pro. But the biggest trick in Jabra’s arsenal is support for multipoint: unlike pretty much all the other earbuds on this list, you can pair Jabra buds with two devices at the same time. During Prime Day, they’re $50 off. Read the review .

. If you can do without ANC, the Elite 75t remain a terrific option for all-around earbuds. They have lively, bass-forward sound, and Jabra’s app allows for a lot of EQ customization. For Prime Day, you can snag them for under $100. Read the review .

. Sennheiser’s CX 400BT earbuds have essentially the same sublime sound quality as the company’s top-tier Momentum True Wireless 2, but at a lower price. On Prime Day that price is dropping even lower to $79.95. You lose out on features like noise cancellation and water resistance, but if all you care about is audio quality, this is a good deal to jump on.

Sony’s WF-SP800N fitness earbuds are on sale for $98. With their IP55 rating against dust and water, these earbuds are more durable than many competitors that settle for IPX4. Read the review .

. Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are $159.99 — down from their usual $199.99. This discounted price is much more reasonable for what Razer’s latest true wireless earbuds can offer. Read the review.

Related How to find the best deals during Prime Day 2021

The best headphones deals for Prime Day

If there’s one can’t-miss deal on headphones for Prime Day, it’s the heavy discount that’s available on Bose’s excellent Noise Canceling Headphones 700. They’re on sale for only $229 — a far cry from their normal MSRP.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 $229

$379

40% off Bose’s Noise Canceling Headphones 700 have superb noise cancellation, excellent voice call performance, and a design that can comfortably stay on your head for hours. $229 at Amazon

There’s also a deal on Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones, which can be had for only $248. The Sonys can outlast Bose’s headphones on battery life, and the two are neck and neck when it comes to noise cancellation. Read our review.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $248

$349

29% off Sony’s premium noise-canceling headphones have excellent sound and improve on older models with the addition of multipoint Bluetooth. $248 at Amazon

Jabra’s Elite 85h noise-canceling headphones don’t get as much attention as those from Sony and Bose, but they still deliver impressive noise cancellation, pleasing sound, multipoint connectivity, and 30-hour battery life. And they’re much cheaper than the flashier competitors, too. Read the review .

. Sony’s step-down noise-canceling headphones, the WH-XB900N, are on sale for just $118 for Prime Day. The noise cancellation isn’t quite on par with the pricier model, and you also give up some bells and whistles like ear detection and multipoint, but if the 1000XM4s are too expensive for your taste, these are worth considering.

Other deals for Prime Day

Amazon is running discounts on the different versions of its Echo Frames audio glasses. With clear lenses, you can get them for $179.99; those usually cost $249.99. The polarized sunglass style drops to $189.99 (from the usual $269.99). Read the review.