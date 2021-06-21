These are the best Prime Day 2021 phone deals

If you’ve been holding off purchasing a Samsung Galaxy phone in search of a deal, then today’s your day. Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 phone deals feature discounts on recent Galaxy S21 models as well as a couple of noteworthy models from last year. Prime Day is a little light on discounted phones this year, but you can also snag a deal on the Motorola Edge, as well as Tile trackers so your new device can help you keep tabs on your stuff. We’ve also rounded up the best Prime Day deals happening now, if you’re looking for discounts on other items.

As far as phone deals are concerned, the Galaxy S20 FE and Note 20 Ultra are also included in the mix, and it’s not totally clear if we’ll see 2021 versions of these devices this year. The company reportedly put production on hold for the S21 FE (FE stands for Fan Edition) due to the global chip shortage. The company may also be democratizing stylus features across its high-end portfolio and moving away from releasing dedicated stylus devices like the Note 20 Ultra. If it turns out that successor models aren’t in the cards this fall, then it makes these deals just a little bit sweeter.

The best phone deals for Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB, unlocked)

$800

25% off The most affordable model in the S21 line has a 6.2-inch 1080p screen and refresh rates up to 120Hz. $600 at Amazon

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 is on sale for $600 at Amazon (usually $800), which is $200 off the full retail price.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Plus, with a larger screen and battery, is on sale at Amazon starting at $750 (usually $1,000), which is $250 off the full MSRP.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is on sale for $950 at Amazon (usually $1,300), down $350 from its full retail price.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is marked down to $500 at Amazon (usually $700), which is $200 off the full retail price.

Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G is on sale for $400 at Amazon (usually $600), a $200 discount off the MSRP.

The Motorola Edge is discounted to $500 at Amazon (usually $700), a $200 discount off the full retail price.

The Tile Mate and Slim 4-pack bundle is on sale for $53 at Amazon (normally $75), a $22 discount off the full price.