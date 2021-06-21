 clock menu more-arrow no yes

These are the best Prime Day 2021 phone deals

It’s a good day to buy a Samsung phone

By Allison Johnson

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is often available for less than full retail price Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If you’ve been holding off purchasing a Samsung Galaxy phone in search of a deal, then today’s your day. Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 phone deals feature discounts on recent Galaxy S21 models as well as a couple of noteworthy models from last year. Prime Day is a little light on discounted phones this year, but you can also snag a deal on the Motorola Edge, as well as Tile trackers so your new device can help you keep tabs on your stuff. We’ve also rounded up the best Prime Day deals happening now, if you’re looking for discounts on other items.

As far as phone deals are concerned, the Galaxy S20 FE and Note 20 Ultra are also included in the mix, and it’s not totally clear if we’ll see 2021 versions of these devices this year. The company reportedly put production on hold for the S21 FE (FE stands for Fan Edition) due to the global chip shortage. The company may also be democratizing stylus features across its high-end portfolio and moving away from releasing dedicated stylus devices like the Note 20 Ultra. If it turns out that successor models aren’t in the cards this fall, then it makes these deals just a little bit sweeter.

The best phone deals for Prime Day

