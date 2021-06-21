The best laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here, and it’s a good time to find discounts if you’re trying to buy a laptop. If you’re a budget shopper with your eye on one of the best Chromebooks, best gaming laptops, or best student laptops, you can likely find something that will strike your fancy.

We’ve listed the best Prime Day deals on laptops below. If you’re signed up for Amazon Prime and are online at the right time, you should be able to take advantage of these deals alongside many others we’ve curated in our guide to the best Prime Day deals.

The best productivity laptop deals for Prime Day

The Acer Aspire 5 has long been considered one of the best budget laptops you can buy, with a sturdy build, a large 15-inch screen, and capable hardware. If you’re looking for something with better specs at a higher price, though, there are other deals for you as well.

Acer Aspire 5 $320

$400

21% off The Acer Aspire 5 is a big-screen budget laptop. This configuration includes an AMD Ryzen 3 3350U, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. $320 at Amazon

The best gaming laptop deals for Prime Day

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 $1,740

$2,200

21% off The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is a bold and colorful gaming laptop with powerful chips inside. This configuration has a 240Hz screen, an Intel Core i7-10875H, a GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. $1,740 at Amazon

Asus’s ROG Strix Scar 15 is a bold and colorful gaming rig, with an RGB keyboard and an RGB light strip around the lid. The configuration that’s on sale doesn’t have the latest Intel and Nvidia chips, but still delivers solid performance for this discounted price.

Acer’s Predator Triton 500 (Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16G RAM, 512GB storage, 300Hz) is discounted 28% to $1,300 at Amazon (usually $1,800).

Razer’s Blade 15 Base (Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, FHD, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is discounted 33% to $1,000 at Amazon (usually $1,500).

The best Chromebook deals for Prime Day

Chromebook Plus V2 $273

$550

51% off The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 offers a lot for its price. This configuration has an Intel Celeron processor, 4G of RAM, and 64GB of storage. $273 at Amazon

Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 offers a lot in its portable chassis, including a built-in battery-free stylus and an extra front-facing camera. It’s normally a bit expensive at full price, but it’s worth picking up at a discount.