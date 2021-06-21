The best laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here, and it’s a good time to find discounts if you’re trying to buy a laptop. If you’re a budget shopper with your eye on one of the best Chromebooks, best gaming laptops, or best student laptops, you can likely find something that will strike your fancy.
We’ve listed the best Prime Day deals on laptops below. If you’re signed up for Amazon Prime and are online at the right time, you should be able to take advantage of these deals alongside many others we’ve curated in our guide to the best Prime Day deals.
The best productivity laptop deals for Prime Day
The Acer Aspire 5 has long been considered one of the best budget laptops you can buy, with a sturdy build, a large 15-inch screen, and capable hardware. If you’re looking for something with better specs at a higher price, though, there are other deals for you as well.
- Acer’s Swift 3 (Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is discounted 24% to $649 at Amazon (usually $850).
- Acer’s Travelmate P6 (Intel Core i5-10310U, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is discounted 25% to $900 at Amazon (usually $1,200).
- MSI’s Prestige 14 Evo (Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage) is discounted 30% to $800 at Amazon (usually $1,150).
The best gaming laptop deals for Prime Day
Asus’s ROG Strix Scar 15 is a bold and colorful gaming rig, with an RGB keyboard and an RGB light strip around the lid. The configuration that’s on sale doesn’t have the latest Intel and Nvidia chips, but still delivers solid performance for this discounted price.
- Acer’s Predator Triton 500 (Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16G RAM, 512GB storage, 300Hz) is discounted 28% to $1,300 at Amazon (usually $1,800).
- Razer’s Blade 15 Base (Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, FHD, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is discounted 33% to $1,000 at Amazon (usually $1,500).
The best Chromebook deals for Prime Day
Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 offers a lot in its portable chassis, including a built-in battery-free stylus and an extra front-facing camera. It’s normally a bit expensive at full price, but it’s worth picking up at a discount.
- Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage) is discounted 55% to $225 at Amazon (usually $500).
- Asus’ Chromebook C223 (Intel Celeron N3350, 4G RAM) is discounted 26% to $185 at Amazon (usually $250).
- Asus’ CX1100CNA Chromebook (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32G storage) is discounted 26% to $170 at Amazon (usually $230).
- HP’s Chromebook 11 (MediaTek MT8183, 4G RAM, 32GB storage) is discounted 27% to $190 at Amazon (usually $260).